All-Electric Honda EM1 e: Scooter Debuts at EICMA 2022, Sales Start in 2023 in Europe

Honda has showcased the all-electric EM1 e: scooter at the EICMA 2022. The EV is slated to launch next year and will be the first electric scooter from the Japanese brand to go on sale in the European market. It’s part of the company’s effort to take a leap in the electric two-wheeler segment. Honda plans to introduce 10 electrified models by 2025.

While EM in the scooter’s name stands for electric moped, the EM1 e is sure not getting any pedals. The company has gone with a minimalistic yet attractive design language for the scooter. Instead of going overboard in trying to make it different, Honda has chosen a utilitarian and futuristic design. The electric scooter has been designed for short city rides and the design elements neatly incorporate the essence. The EM1 e has a flat floor with smooth styling. The headlamps find a place in the front apron whereas the indicators get fitted in the handle part. The rear foot pegs are integrated into the body.

As per the images, the Honda EM1 e: gets a large luggage rack and may ride on a 10-inch rear wheel. On the front, there appears to be a 12-inch front wheel, a front disc brake and a telescopic front fork. The scooter appears to be using a hub-mounted motor. The lighting is all-LED and the instrument console is a simple LCD unit.

While much of the EM1 e’s specification continues to remain under wrap, the scooter comes with a removable battery pack which has been termed as Mobile Power Pack (MPP). The MPP is a swappable battery which can be removed from the scooter for charging at home. The company has claimed that it will return a range of more than 40 km in a single charge.

The scooter is set to get a Summer 2023 launch starting with Europe. Whether or not, it will be making its way to the Indian market, we will have to wait and see.

