All-Electric Honda Prologue SUV Breaks Cover, Sales Start in 2024 in North America

Honda has unveiled its first all-electric SUV Prologue which will go on sale in the North American market in 2024. Being designed at the Honda Design Studio in Los Angeles, Honda Prologue electric SUV will be positioned above the all-new 2023 CR-V hybrid in Honda’s product lineup, which will be introduced later this month.

Terming the exterior design of the Prologue battery-electric SUV as “Neo-Rugged”, it boasts of panoramic roof and large 21-inch wheels. The front fascia takes styling cues from Honda e EV model. Honda Prologue is offered in an exclusive North Shore Pearl paint shade which takes inspiration from the natural colors near Lake Tahoe in California.

The all-electric Honda Prologue SUV gets the full ‘Honda’ branding in a stylized typeface at the rear instead of the “H-mark” badge. Moreover, it adopts the brand’s e: series name badging, in-line with Honda’s global EV models.

“Our goal was to create a clean harmony based on a rugged SUV image by coordinating the colors and materials to express neo-rugged design styling that’s familiar to our customers and uniquely Honda,” said Masaki Sumimoto, design lead for the Color, Materials and Finish.

Honda Prologue comes with a wheelbase of 3094 mm which is nearly 203 mm longer and 127 mm wider than the all-new 2023 Honda CR-V. The cabin has been equipped with a fully digital 11-inch instrument cluster and an 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Prologue SUV will also feature an all-wheel drive system.

“We are not going to wait until 2024 to attract EV buyers, because we see a natural progression for a CR-V customer to Prologue with its slightly larger size, larger interior and capable handling,” said Gary Robinson, vice president, automobile planning and strategy at American Honda. “We will support that transition now by putting smart strategies in place with the CR-V hybrid, that will enable our customers to transition to an EV.”

