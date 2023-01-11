All-Electric Kia EV9 Concept Debuts at Auto Expo 2023: Price, Launch, Range and More

The all-electric Kia EV9 has made its public premiere in India at the Auto Expo 2023. It will become the South Korean brand’s flagship electric SUV when it enters production by the end of this year. Going by the looks, Kia EV9 looks as huge as the Range Rover.

The production version of the EV9 electric will be based on E-GMP architecture, which we have already seen with the Kia EV6 in India. As for styling, it gets the signature ‘tiger nose’ front grille and Z-shaped LED headlamp cluster upfront. The rear profile boasts of vertical LED tail-lamps and pronounced bumper. Other design elements include rear-hinged doors, flared wheel arches and a large glasshouse.

Kia EV9 will measure around 4.9 meters in length while having a wheelbase of 3.1 meters. Equipped with a 77.4kWh battery pack, it is expected to feature twin electric motors and a four-wheel-drive system. The power output and torque delivery figures have not been disclosed by the company yet. We expect the Kia EV9 to have a driving range above 700 km on a single charge. Kia EV9 EV price could be somewhere around Rs 60-70 lakh upon its launch in 2024.

