All-Electric Mahindra XUV 400 Launching on September 6, 2022

Mahindra XUV 400, the all-electric version of the company’s popular mid-sized SUV XUV 300, finally has a launch date. Unveiling its INGLO electric architecture and lineup of five electric SUVs based on it on Independence Day, Mahindra confirmed that XUV 400 EV will hit the Indian market on September 6. It will be the first of the company’s series of planned launches in the EV passengers’ car space

Spy photos of the upcoming electric SUV so far have indicated that the XUV 4000 sill carries the design inspired by the eXUV300 concept that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, reported Autocar. The XUV 400 was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 where the company also displayed an electric variant of KUV.

The detailed specifications of the upcoming SUV, however, remains under wrap.

Mahindra has confirmed the electric SUV will come with a longer 4.2 m length compared to the sub-4-meter XUV 300. The added length is likely to result in increased space for the passengers in the cabin and boot.

The XUV 400 EV is also likely to come loaded with the latest connected tech and ADAS features that we have seen on the Mahindra XUV700. A new headlight with integrated DRLs, a closed-off front grille, a new design for the tail lamps and a reprofiled tailgate are some of the design upgrades that are expected to find a place in the upcoming SUV.

One of the earlier spy shots of the XUV 400 confirmed the presence of an updated LED taillight with redesigned lighting elements.

Handling infotainment duties on XUV 400 could be a larger touchscreen system featuring the brand’s Adreno X infotainment system

On the mechanical front, the SUV is expected to arrive with two battery pack options and a single front-wheel-drive electric motor tuned to deliver an output of 150 bhp. A confirmation on the powertrain specification is still awaited.

In terms of pricing, the XUV 400 EV is likely to be placed in the segment of Tata Nexon EV which retails around Rs 15 lakh.

