All-Electric Mahindra XUV400 Launch Tomorrow: All You Need to Know

The all-electric Mahindra XUV400 is all set for a global unveiling tomorrow. The company has confirmed this through its official Twitter handle with a small video which shows the upcoming electric SUV in a Blue colour scheme. In fact, one can also see the front and side profile of the XUV400 electric SUV in the teaser video.

All-Electric Mahindra XUV400 Design

The brand’s all-new SUV will flaunt DRLs integrated in the headlamp pod contrary to XUV300 where the DRL units drop down from the headlamp cluster. The front fascia will also boast of X-patterned grille with black and bronze finish which will house the new bronze-coloured ‘Twin Peaks’ logo in the centre. The bumper styling is also sporty with bronze accents and a protruding crease which features fog lamps and air vents.

Electric has a new beat that will get your heart racing. Get ready for some fun this #WorldEVday, on 8th September. To join the webcast and Make Electric Fun: ⚡️https://t.co/cXlP8XtoRe#Mahindra #MahindraXUV400 #XUV400 #AllElectric pic.twitter.com/hRGSlUknqh — MahindraXUV400 (@Mahindra_XUV400) September 5, 2022

The inclusion of bronze theme in the XUV400 is inspired from Mahindra’s XUV.e range of born EVs which made their world premiere last month. The side profile is mostly identical to the XUV300 with similar glass house and character lines. The rear end gets a different design from the XUV300 with new license plate, wraparound tail-lamp cluster and tailgate.

All-Electric Mahindra XUV400 Features & Performance

Mahindra XUV400 will be equipped with the latest version of the company’s touchscreen infotainment system which will provide EV-specific data. Reportedly, it could also come loaded with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The SUV, in all likelihood, will be powered by a single electric motor with a front-wheel-drive setup. The electric motor is expected to churn out power output of around 150 bhp with two battery pack options on offer.

All-Electric Mahindra XUV400 Price & Rivals

The all-electric SUV is expected to attract a starting price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) while directly locking horns with Tata Nexon which is the country’s numero-uno electric SUV at present.

