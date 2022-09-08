All-Electric Mahindra XUV400 Unveiled with Range of 456 Kms

Mahindra & Mahindra has finally unveiled the all-electric XUV400 in India. Being based on the eXUV300 Concept which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, Mahindra XUV400 will directly rival Tata Nexon electric in the Indian market. The test drives will start in December across 16 cities with demo vehicles reaching the dealerships at the same time.

The price announcement will be announced in January 2023 with deliveries starting immediately in 16 cities namely Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Jaipur, Surat, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Nashik, Chandigarh, Kochi. The all-electric SUV measures 4200 mm in length while having a best-in-segment width of 1821 mm. It also comes with best-in-class wheelbase and boot capacity of 2600 mm and 378 litres.

It is the first Mahindra electric model to feature the new bronze-coloured ‘Twin Peaks’ logo in the centre. Mahindra XUV400 will be available in five colours: Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual tone roof option in Satin Copper finish. The SUV rides on high gloss alloy-wheels featuring a diamond-cut high-contrast surface treatment.

The bumper styling is also sporty with bronze accents and a protruding crease which features fog lamps and air vents. The inclusion of bronze theme in the XUV400 is inspired from Mahindra’s XUV.e range of born EVs which made their world premiere last month. The side profile is mostly identical to the XUV300 with similar glass house and character lines. The rear end gets a different design from the XUV300 with new license plate, wraparound tail-lamp cluster and tailgate.

As for features, Mahindra XUV400 gets BlueSense Plus mobile app with 60+ class leading connectivity functions with Smartwatch connectivity, OTA software updates and Multiple driving modes.

The XUV400 comes equipped with a IP67 certified (Waterproof & Dustproof) 39.4 kWh battery pack which delivers top power of 147.5 bhp and segment-best torque of 310 Nm. It has a driving range of 456 km on a single charge while doing a 0-100kmph sprint in just 8.3 seconds with a top speed of 150 kmph. The battery can be charged from 0-80 percent in only 50 minutes by using DC fast charger while it takes 6 hours 30 minutes for 0-100% charge via a 7.2 kW/32A outlet. However, a standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket takes 13 hours to fully charge the SUV.

On the reveal of Mahindra’s first electric SUV, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The Mahindra Group is committed to becoming Carbon Neutral by 2040 and our EV game plan is at the core of this mission. We are doing our part against climate change with the unveil of the All-Electric Mahindra XUV400, a fun-to-drive, generously sized SUV boasting excellent interior room for our discerning customers.”

Speaking on the development of the XUV400 e-SUV, R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd. said, “We started the development of the XUV400 by leveraging Mahindra’s R&D capability with teams spread across Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai. We have tested the vehicle globally under extreme weather conditions along with testing of its fast-charging compatibility (CCS) in multiple geographies to ensure seamless experience for our customers.”

