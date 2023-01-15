All-Electric MG Marvel R SUV Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, Gets Driving Range of 402 Km

MG Motor has showcased its all-electric SUV Marvel R at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The compact SUV is already available in the European market and may start selling in India soon. MG claims a WLTP-certified range of 402 km for the Marvel R.

The British manufacturer has used a large module cell pack solution, which helps in achieving a better range. The SUV coupe is available in three variants globally namely Comfort, Luxury and Performance. While the Comfort and Luxury have a WLTP range of 402 km, the Performance variant can run for 370 km on a single charge.

MG Marvel R features a smooth and sporty look with futuristic design elements. As for dimensions, the SUV has a wheelbase of 2,804 mm. It is 4,674 mm long and 1,919 mm wide, which remains the same for all three variants.

Coming to the power delivery, the Performance variant of MG Marvel R gets a tri-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) setup that generates 284 bhp of max power and 665 Nm of peak torque. With this, the car can clock 0 to 50 kmph in just 1.8 seconds and 0 to 100 kmph in mere 4.9 seconds. However, here customers will have to compromise on the range, which is lower at 370 km.

The Comfort and the Luxury variants generate a slightly lower peak torque of 410 Nm while the max power also goes down to 177 bhp. They can clock 0 to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds. However, the top speed of the three variants is the same at 200 kmph. The two rear motors of the MG Marvel R are paired with a 2-gear transmission. This allows the vehicle to shift to a higher gear which improves efficiency.

In the interior, the car is equipped with a Bose audio system, slim air vents, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and ambient lights. The MG Marvel R also gets a 19.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster along with a wireless charger.

