All-Electric Royal Enfield Himayalan in Works, Could be Ready for Market Launch by 2026

Royal Enfield is planning to electrify its Himalayan motorcycle as it gears up to add some EVs to its fleet, states the BikeWale report. The brand known for its sturdy bikes with distinct exhaust notes, has now chalked out plans to roll out its first electric bike. Royal Enfield is expected to make its debut in the EV segment with an adventure motorcycle, the report added.

The company intends to roll out a high-end bike to display its capability in terms of technology and design. Here, the Himalayan is likely to be the choice for Royal Enfield. Going by a leaked picture of the electric Himalayan, the bike can be seen equipped with a large battery pack in the lower half along with an electric motor. The bike, which has a semi-faired look of a typical ADV, seems to be belt driven.

In September, a Royal Enfield official said that the company is studying customers’ expectations of electric two-wheeler models having core attributes of the brand. “We are studying expectations of consumers on electric models of the two-wheeler with attributes of the brand," Royal Enfield India Business Head V Jayapradeep said. He added that the company was not in a hurry to roll out electric models.

The current Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by a 411 cc single cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 24.3 bhp and peak torque of 32 Nm. The bike, which weighs 199 kg, has a wheelbase of 1465 mm and a fuel capacity of 15 litres, making it ideal for touring and adventure. It comes with wire-spoked wheels which, according to Royal Enfield, offer better grip on all roads and in off-road conditions.

Royal Enfield Himalayan is offered in multiple colours namely - gravel grey, dune brown, pine green, sleet black, glacier blue, and granite black. In terms of features, the bike has switchable ABS, Tripper navigation assist and USB charging port.

