Skoda Vision 7S Electric SUV Concept Unveiled with 600+ Km Range Per Charge

Skoda Vision 7S Electric SUV Concept has been unveiled to the world with the new company logo. The brand will launch three new all-electric models globally by 2026 and the Vision 7S is one of them.

Skoda has announced an investment of €5.6 billion in e-mobility and €700 million in digitalisation over the next five years. The three new all-electric vehicles will include a small car, a compact SUV and a 7-seater SUV. Going by the looks, Skoda Vision 7S appears to be the 7-seater electric SUV.

ŠKODA AUTO CEO Klaus Zellmer emphasises: “Today is a very special day in ŠKODA AUTO’s history: We’re unveiling our new brand identity, including a new logo and CI update. With the VISION 7S concept study, we’re giving a specific preview of an entirely new ŠKODA model that will round off the top end of our product portfolio and customer base.”

Skoda Vision 7S Concept will have a range of over 600 kilometres (WLTP cycle) and peak charging rate of 200 kW upon its launch. Adorning the brand’s new design language, it is based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Kit (MEB) while powered by an 89 kWh battery pack. Skoda’s new design philosophy includes a new front end with a so-called Tech-Deck Face and sustainable materials in the interior.

The new ‘Skoda’ logo no longer uses sculptural 3D graphics. The CI has also been substantially revised, in terms of colour, the European automaker will now be using two different green hues – Emerald and Electric Green, which represent ecology, sustainability and electromobility.

Furthermore, From 2030, Skoda has announced that the production facility in India will be manufacturing cars with net-zero emissions.

Martin Jahn, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Sales and Marketing, adds: “Through our new brand identity, we’re getting ready for the electric future and clearly positioning ŠKODA among the external competition while at the same time distinguishing ourselves even more clearly from the other brands in the Volkswagen Group. The VISION 7S is the forerunner of our new design language that we’ll be rolling out across the entire product portfolio over the coming years.”

