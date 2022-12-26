All-Electric Tata Punch World Premiere at Auto Expo 2023, Know Everything Here

Tata Motors is all set to expand its EV lineup with the introduction of an all-electric version of the Punch compact SUV. It is likely to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 next month, with launch taking place in and around the second half of next year.

According to AutoCar, the launch of Tata Punch EV could happen in the festive season around Diwali as the time around it is known for a spike in the sale of cars and bikes. Hence, the company might be eyeing Diwali 2023 for launching the Punch electric in India.

The Punch EV will reportedly be based on the Sigma architecture which is a heavily modified version of the ALFA platform, which is used in the ICE-powered version of the compact SUV.

The new platform sports a slew of changes like the omission of the transmission tunnel and modified fuel tank to make way for the flat floor and accommodate the EV batteries. The platform is set to cut down the weight of the EV, resulting in higher efficiency and driving range.

The Punch EV could be introduced with multiple battery capacities to fit multiple price brackets. We could also expect a few cosmetic upgrades in the EV as compared to its ICE-powered version.

While there is no official word on the pricing of Tata Punch EV, the company is expected to position the SUV in the range of Tiago EV, which was launched earlier this year. The Punch EV may be priced at a premium of nearly Rs 2 lakh over its top-spec ICE version.

Tata Motors is the largest electric passenger car maker in the Indian market with control over 80 percent of the share in the segment. The company’s Nexon EV has been the best-selling electric car for the past multiple years. The launch of the Tata Punch EV is likely to boost the company’s position in the market. Tata’s electric car lineup includes electric variants of Nexon, Tiago, and Tigor.

