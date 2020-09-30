All International Passengers Can Now Avail On-Arrival COVID-19 Testing Facility at Delhi Airport

As per the latest government guidelines, all international arriving passengers can now avail on-arrival covid-19 testing facility at the Delhi Airport. As per earlier guidelines, only the passengers with further domestic connection were allowed to have RT-PCR test done on the spot. Rest of the passengers were required to produce a Covid-19 negative report done 96-hours prior to boarding.

On-arrival testing facility will help passengers seeking exemption from institutional quarantine if tested negative. Delhi Airport became the first airport in India to set up a COVID-19 testing facility at the International Airport Terminal 3 for the international arriving passengers.

The facility was set up opposite the Terminal 3 at the multi-level car parking area for the incoming passengers who have to take connecting domestic flights. This facility will now be used for arriving passengers.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the company that runs Delhi airport, collaborated with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, a Delhi-based laboratory, which is currently associated with Delhi government to test COVID-19 samples to conduct the tests.

All international arriving passengers can now avail COVID RT-PCR testing facility at Delhi Airport, as per the latest government guidelines. pic.twitter.com/pG6BtXrmBa — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) September 30, 2020

A passenger can get the test done at the airport itself for a fee of Rs 5,000. The fees include waiting room charges as the results can take upto 6 hours to arrive.

The DIAL's press release said, "Results of samples collected at the laboratory will be declared within 4-6 hours to the incoming passengers. Until the results are confirmed, passengers will be isolated at the waiting lounge or may opt to stay in a hotel."

"Constructed in 3,500 square meter area at multi-level car parking (MLCP) of Terminal 3, this is the first such arrangement among Indian airports," it noted. An international passenger who does not have a COVID-negative result certificate from a test done not more than 96 hours prior to the journey, and does not opt for an on-arrival testing facility at the entry airport, will have to compulsorily undergo seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine.

On August 2, the Union Health Ministry had said if an international passenger has a negative result from an RT-PCR test done 96 hours prior to the journey, he or she will not need to undergo institutional quarantine in India.

With Inputs from PTI.