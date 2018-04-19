English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All-New 2018 BMW X3 Launched in India for Rs 49.99 Lakh
The all-new BMW X3 is available in Expedition scheme and also in a new Luxury Line design scheme, which is priced at Rs 56.70 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
2018 BMW X3. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
BMW India has launched the all-new BMW X3 in India today for a starting price of Rs 49.99 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available in a locally-produced diesel variant, the all-new BMW X3 is now available at BMW dealerships, while the petrol variant will be launched later in 2018. The all-new BMW X3 is available in Expedition scheme and also in a new Luxury Line design scheme, which is priced at Rs 56.70 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW X3 established the premium mid-size sports activity vehicle segment in India and became a trailblazer with its modern character. Practical both on and off road, the all-new BMW X3 is fully equipped for the most diverse driving demands, combining everything you need for wherever your day takes you.”
Dr. Jochen Stallkamp, MD, BMW Group Plant Chennai with the all-new BMW X3. (Image: BMW)
The all-new BMW X3 has a striking design language, with an enhanced distinctive double kidney grille, fully Adaptive LED headlights and LED fog lamps featuring the new hexagonal design. At the rear, LED expressive taillights combined with a low-slung roof spoiler and exhaust tail pipes on both sides in chrome make for a powerful stance.
In the cabin is the leather upholstery in Vernasca, a Sensatec-covered instrument panel with contrast stitching and Fine-wood trim in poplar gain grey. The embossed chrome X logo, rear window sunblind, enlarged panoramic roof, ambient Lighting with six dimmable light designs all catch the eye.
Feature wise, the X3 gets rear-view camera with Park Assist for parallel or lateral space, Wireless Charging for mobile phones and the BMW Display key, 12.3-inch Multifunction Instrument Display, BMW iDrive, BMW Navigation Professional (with 10.25-inch touch screen), 600 Watts highend Surround Sound system from Harman Kardon, and Apple Car Play.
The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of BMW X3 xDrive 20d produces an output of 140 kW / 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km / hr in just 8 seconds. The eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission is standard.
The new BMW X3 M40i. (Image: AFP)
BMW xDrive, Adaptive suspensions, electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/locks (ADB-X)’, extended ‘Dynamic Traction control (DTC)’, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control are some extended support to the BMW X3’s off-roading capabilities.
The all-new BMW X3 features cutting-edge safety technologies with six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor.
Also Read: Tata Nexon AMT First Look - Watch Video!
