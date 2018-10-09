English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All-New 2018 Honda CR-V SUV to Launch in India Today - Watch it Live Here
The all-new Honda CR-V coming to India is rich in features and has a panoramic sunroof, a rear overhead cooling system for 2nd and 3rd-row passengers, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and more.
The CRV’s exterior is designed to give it a sporty and urban look, unlike the usual notion associated with the SUVs and has an ideal size for a city SUV. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
Honda will be launching the all-new 2018 CR-V in India today. Honda is bringing the all-new 5th-generation CR-V, which comes with many India specific features. We've already done a test drive of the all-new Honda CR-V SUV and here's what we think about it. The CR-V is rich in features and has a panoramic sunroof, a rear overhead cooling system for 2nd and 3rd-row passengers, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Smart Entry with push-button Start/Stop and many more such features. Honda is adding a diesel engine to the CR-V, which is a 1.6-litre i-DTEC Diesel TURBO engine developed under Earth Dreams Technology and produces 120PS at 4,000rpm and peak torque of 300Nm at 2,000rpm. The engine is mated to a new 9-Speed Automatic Transmission. There’s also a 2.0-litre i-VTEC petrol engine with an output of 155 PS at 6500 rpm, and 189Nm at 4,300 rpm. The petrol unit is mated to a CVT transmission with regular gear lever. On paper both the engines have lower output as compared to many rival products, but they feel adequate enough of city driving. In terms of the safety, the Honda CR-V is loaded to the brim and has functions like Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Motion-Adaptive Electric Power Steering (EPS), Traction Control, a 4-channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist and a new Electric Brake Booster (EBB), Automatic Brake Hold and Hill Start Assist, Driving Attention Monitor that alerts the driver for reduced attention and more such safety features. Honda is all set to launch the SUV today and you can watch the live launch of the all-new Honda CR-V here -
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
