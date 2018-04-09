All-New 2018 Hyundai Kona SUV and Hyundai NEXO FCV Wins Red Dot Award for Design

Hyundai NEXO FCV. (Image: Hyundai)

Hyundai Motor has won two of this year’s Red Dot Design Awards, one of the most renowned international design and innovation prizes. Hyundai’s Fuel Cell vehicle NEXO and the subcompact SUV Kona were awarded in the Cars and Motorcycles category. The Kona gained recognition for outstanding design and innovation in ‘SUV/Off-road vehicles’ and the Hyundai NEXO showed its excellence in its subcategory.The NEXO is Hyundai’s second-generation fuel cell electric vehicle. It is characterized by a pure and calm design emphasizing its streamlined silhouette and by a floating roof. The All-New Hyundai NEXO shapes the future of driving and is the eye-catching, technological flagship of Hyundai. The first dedicated hydrogen-powered SUV combines the practicality of an SUV with the clean advanced fuel cell know-how offering the most advanced technology on the market with autonomous driving capabilities, smart advanced driver assistance systems and strongest powertrains in the segment.The Kona broadens Hyundai’s successful SUV line-up. With its sleek, sharp and colorful design it creates a unique proposition in the sub-compact SUV segment. Bold exterior lines, a pleasantly spacious interior and a powerful engine line-up make the innovative subcompact SUV suitable for modern, urban customers.Design is increasingly the number one reason why customers choose the Hyundai brand. Receiving this prestigious recognition in the fifth consecutive year reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to producing cars that demonstrate a unique and evolving design language. The 2018 award follows the recognition in 2017 for the Hyundai Azera and an ‘Honorable Mention’ for the i30, the prize-winning IONIQ line-up in 2016 as well as double recognition in 2015 for i20 and Sonata and for i10 and Genesis in 2014.Drawing on a prominent jury consisting of high profile designers, professors and journalists, the Red Dot Design Award is recognized globally as one of the most sought-after marks for high quality design. The 2018 contest attracted entries from 59 countries, making the Red Dot Award the largest product competition in the world.There's also a Kona Electric Vehicle featuring two different battery capacity options, the long-range version Kona Electric with a 64 kWh battery pack is going to deliver up to 482 km of drive range on a single charge, whilst the basic version with a 39.2 kWh battery pack is going to deliver up to 312 km (under WLTP regulations).