All-New 2018 Suzuki Ertiga to be Unveiled on April 19
The second-generation Suzuki Ertiga is wider and longer than the current generation MPV.
2018 Second-Generation Suzuki Ertiga (Image: bmrtg_auto_design)
Japanese automaker Suzuki is all set to unveil its much anticipated second generation Ertiga MPV on April 19 at the Indonesia International Motor Show 2018. The car has already been spotted various times during the pre-testing phase. The new-gen Ertiga will go on sale in the Indonesian market first followed by other global markets including India.
The Ertiga MPV is quite popular in Indonesia as compared to India, the current-gen Suzuki Ertiga is available in two different version in the Indonesian market. As per various reports on the internet, Suzuki will replace the 1.4-litre petrol engine with the 1.5-litre petrol engine in the Indonesian market. So far there are no updates regarding the diesel engine for the MPV.
As per the leaked images, the new-gen Suzuki Ertiga is wider and longer than the current model. The model is also expected to have more legroom, especially for the third row. The wrap-around taillights similar to the Ciaz provide the MPV a wider look.
The Indonesian International Motor Show starts on 19 April and will end on April 29. Keep watching this space for more updates.
