All-New 2019 Audi A6 with Added Tech Revealed

2019 Audi A6 tango red color. (Image: Audi)

2019 Audi A6 image. (Image: Audi)

With the new A6, Audi is presenting the eighth generation of its successful full-size Sedan and brings numerous innovations to the segment. All engines have a mild-hybrid system as standard equipment for convenience and efficiency. The Audi A6 also gets a host of added features and refreshed design.Like the A8 and A7 Sportback models, the A6 is the expressive ambassador of the new Audi design language. The wide, low-slung Single frame grille, the flat headlights and the powerfully contoured air inlets exude sportiness. In the side view, three striking lines reduce the car’s visual height. A striking chrome strip accentuates the three-dimensional sculpture of the rear and connects the rear lights.The center console in the new Audi A6 is directed at the driver. The driver manages the infotainment on the top display, which has a 10.1-inch screen diagonal if MMI navigation plus has been specified. The bottom 8.6-inch display, located in the console in the center tunnel, is used for the climate control and for the convenience functions and text input; the driver’s wrist can sit on the selector lever of the automatic transmission.The top-of-the-line version, the Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System, also delivers fascinating 3D sound to the rear thanks to its height information.In addition, the head-up display projects important information onto the windshield. MMI navigation plus also includes the Audi virtual cockpit with a 12.3-inch display.The top-of-the-line version, the Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System, also delivers fascinating 3D sound to the rear thanks to its height information.There is the parking pilot and the garage pilot, that autonomously maneuver the Sedan into and out of a parking space or garage. The parking pilot and the garage pilot form part of the Park assist package, one of three packages. The City assist package includes features such as the new crossing assist. The Tour assist package comes with the adaptive cruise assist, which supplements the adaptive cruise control by means of gentle steering intervention to keep the vehicle in lane, and the efficiency assist, which promotes an economical driving style.All engines in the new A6 come with Audi’s new mild-hybrid technology. Here a belt alternator starter (BAS) works together with a lithium-ion battery. The Audi A6 can coast between 55 and 160 km/h (34.2 and 99.4 mph).The start-stop function kicks in up to 22 km/h (13.7 mph). The engine is restarted from standstill predictively as soon as the vehicle in front of the Audi A6 starts moving. During deceleration, the BAS recovers up to 12 kW of energy. In real-world driving, the MHEV technology reduces fuel consumption by up to 0.7 liters per 100 kilometers.Audi offers the new A6 with two powerful, smooth engines – one diesel and one gasoline unit. The 3.0 TFSI V6 turbocharged engine accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds with 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque. The 3.0 TDI with 286 hp delivers 620 Nm of torque. While the 3.0 TDI is paired with an eight-speed tiptronic, the 3.0 TFSI is coupled as standard with a seven-speed S tronic. The two engines are equipped as standard with the quattro all-wheel drive.