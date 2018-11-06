English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All-New 2019 BMW Z4 Roadster First Look Review – Paris Motor Show 2018 [Video]
It is expected that BMW will bring the new Z4 sometime in 2019 in India, with a price range close to Rs 75 Lakh.
BMW Z4 Paris Motor Show 2018. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)
BMW Z4 has always been the poster boy of sports cars across the globe, especially in India. When BMW announced that the Z4 will be discontinued and replaced with a bold new version, the enthusiasts were skeptical. But BMW overturned their fear into excitement with the all new Z4 that was 1st showcased at the Pebble Beach and now at the Paris Motor Show.
The new BMW Z4 gets central sitting position for the driver, the low center of gravity, and a balanced 50:50 weight distribution. The vertically stacked headlights, the BMW kidney grille sporting a mesh design, the long clamshell hood stretching over the front wheels, large air breathes on the front wheel arches and the distinctive spoiler integrated into the rear lid make the new BMW Z4 quite a looker.
The interior of the model features Vernasca black leather trim with decorative stitching, electrically adjustable seats with memory function and the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System. Adaptive LED headlights, BMW Head-Up Display, Live Cockpit Professional with two high-resolution digital displays, offering the latest networking technology are all featured for the 1st time in the Z4.
Power for the new BMW Z4 M40i First Edition is provided by an uprated 3.0 liter inline 6- cylinder engine producing 382 hp which will be enough to propel the BMW Z4 M40i from 0-60mph in under 4.4 seconds (estimated). A BMW M tuned sports suspension with electronically controlled dampers, M Sport braking system and an electronically controlled M Sport rear differential ensure that this latest M Performance Model can be cruised anywhere with ease.
It is expected that BMW will bring the new Z4 sometime in 2019 in India, with a price range close to Rs 75 Lakh. However, with the new Porsche 718 Boxter in the picture, things will not be that easier for BMW Z4 this time around.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
