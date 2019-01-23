All-New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Live Launch: Price, Features, Variants and More

Maruti Suzuki is finally launching its highly anticipated next-gen Wagon R in India today. The company has officially started accepting bookings for the upcoming hatchback and the car has already been revealed inside-out in the spy images and along with the leaked spec sheet. The new Wagon R is built on Suzuki 5th-generation Heartect platform and is slightly longer and wider than the current one. In terms of looks, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R still gets that boxy silhouette. At the front, the car gets matte black grille and lower bumper and completely redesigned tall headlights. The car also gets floating roof design as seen on the Swift and the Ertiga. Inside the cabin, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes loaded with the new age tech. It gets a large touchscreen infotainment system and steering-mounted audio controls. The car gets more legroom and shoulder room at the back and the two-tone interiors also add to the spacious feel of the cabin. Under the hood, the car continues to have 1.0-litre 3-Cylinder K-Series petrol engine that produces 67 Bhp of power and churns out 90 Nm of torque and along with this the new hatchback also gets a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K12 engine that produces 82 bhp from 113Nm of torque. The new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be available in 7 variants and 4 of them will have Maruti’s coveted AGS automatic gearbox – LXi 1.0L, VXi 1.0L, VXi AGS 1.0L, VXi 1.2L, VXi AGS 1.2L, ZXi 1.2L and ZXi AGS 1.2L. The car will be available in 6 exterior colour options. The price of the car is expected to start at Rs 4.5 lakh and can go up to Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, the new Wagon R will compete against the likes of Tata Tiago and Hyundai Santro. Check the live blog here.







Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!

*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.





Jan 23, 2019 11:51 am (IST) The images show distinctions like the 'EV' badge at the back as well as subtle differences like a top-mounted windshield viper for the rear. At the front, there's another 'Electric Vehicle' badge and the interesting, dual-style headlamps. Overall, the car's design is a lot boxier and also smaller than the current-generation Wagon R.

Jan 23, 2019 11:46 am (IST) Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV was spotted testing in Delhi NCR few days back.

Jan 23, 2019 11:37 am (IST) Maruti Suzuki had also announced that it will be testing the electric version of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in India. Maruti said that testing of these vehicles will also help the company gather critical inputs based on customer perspectives and will help to create a reliable and suitable electric vehicle to delight Indian customers. These proto-type electric vehicles have been developed on the existing Wagon R model currently sold in Japan. Also, the electric Wagon R is being manufactured at Maruti Suzuki Gurugram Plant in India, exclusively for fleet testing.

Jan 23, 2019 11:36 am (IST) In terms of looks, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R still gets that boxy silhouette.

Jan 23, 2019 11:22 am (IST) Maruti launched the Wagon R in 1999 to compete against its arch rival Hyundai Santro and has sold more than 22 lakh units in 19 years, making it one of the most sold cars of India.

Jan 23, 2019 11:15 am (IST) The new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will compete against the newly relaunched Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago hatchbacks.

Jan 23, 2019 11:06 am (IST) In terms of looks, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R still gets that boxy silhouette.

Jan 23, 2019 11:01 am (IST) You can click here to see a detailed image gallery of the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki hatchback which will be launched in India today.

Jan 23, 2019 10:58 am (IST) Here is how the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R looks from the front.

Jan 23, 2019 10:57 am (IST) The car has already been revealed inside-out in the spy images and along with the leaked spec sheet.

Jan 23, 2019 10:56 am (IST) When launched in India, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will directly stack up against the likes of Tata Tiago and the newly launched Hyundai Santro .

Jan 23, 2019 10:55 am (IST) Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been one of the most selling hatchbacks in the country for more than a decade.

Jan 23, 2019 10:51 am (IST) Although the car has not been officially revealed by the company as of now but Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the country have already started accepted bookings for the upcoming hatchback,