All-New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Live Launch: Price, Features, Variants and More

The images show distinctions like the 'EV' badge at the back as well as subtle differences like a top-mounted windshield viper for the rear. At the front, there's another 'Electric Vehicle' badge and the interesting, dual-style headlamps. Overall, the car's design is a lot boxier and also smaller than the current-generation Wagon R.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Maruti Suzuki had first launched the Wagon R in India back in 1999. @maruti_corp #BigNewWagonR pic.twitter.com/kpIsnFgvXU— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) January 23, 2019
Maruti Suzuki had also announced that it will be testing the electric version of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in India. Maruti said that testing of these vehicles will also help the company gather critical inputs based on customer perspectives and will help to create a reliable and suitable electric vehicle to delight Indian customers. These proto-type electric vehicles have been developed on the existing Wagon R model currently sold in Japan. Also, the electric Wagon R is being manufactured at Maruti Suzuki Gurugram Plant in India, exclusively for fleet testing.
We are at the launch of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, stay tuned for more updates! @maruti_corp #BigNewWagonR pic.twitter.com/sYxwlqVmUQ— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) January 23, 2019
You can click here to see a detailed image gallery of the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki hatchback which will be launched in India today.
The hatchback segment is one of the most sought-after categories in the Indian market simply because of the importance that they hold due to the huge sales number that this category racks up for manufacturers. As a result, most of the automakers try to come out with a new offering for the segment each year and this year the first one is country largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki who is launching its much anticipated 2019 Wagon R hatchback in India today.
-
22 Jan, 2019 | ACC Western Region T20 vs KSA 139/720.0 overs /oversSaudi Arabia beat Maldives by 6 wickets
-
22 Jan, 2019 | ACC Western Region T20 vs QAT 155/620.0 overs /oversQatar tied with Kuwait (Qatar win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
22 Jan, 2019 | Pakistan in South Africa PAK vs SA 203/1045.5 overs 207/542.0 oversSouth Africa beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
-
21 Jan, 2019 | ACC Western Region T20 vs KSA 126/1020.0 overs /oversQatar beat Saudi Arabia by 4 wickets
-
21 Jan, 2019 | ACC Western Region T20 vs MDV 141/420.0 overs /oversBahrain beat Maldives by 2 wickets