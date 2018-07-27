All-New 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Unveiled

2019 Mercedes A-Class Sedan. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

There's already a lot to like about the sensational all-new 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, but the German auto giant has now widened the appeal of its compact car even further with the launch of a four-door sedan version to join the hatchback in the A-Class lineup.One of the main reasons for Mercedes creating a sedan version of the A-Class is to introduce the model to the North American market for the first time. A lot of manufacturers offer compact cars in sedan and hatch versions in the US as hatchbacks are nowhere near as popular with American buyers as they are with European consumers.The images of the new A-Class sedan show a simply stunning looking car, and one that certainly doesn't look like an afterthought in any way.Although the new model is officially a sedan, there's a subtly sloping roofline that hints at the likes of the CLA and even the CLS. From the front of the car until the C-Pillar there's no difference from the hatchback, but from there backwards, the gently sloping roofline and trunk add another dimension to the A-Class.The sedan sits on the same 2,729mm wheelbase as the hatchback, and even with the new trunk-equipped body style, the overall length of the car has only increased by 18mm from the five-door A-Class hatch. The 420-liter trunk is an impressive 50 liters bigger than the cargo space behind the rear seats in the five-door, although its opening is obviously considerably smaller.This new model will fit into the Mercedes range just below the C-Class sedan to become the most affordable four-door model in the company's lineup. It's a move that copies the launch in 1982 of the original Mercedes 190, which entered the range below the existing E-Class and was later rebadged as the C-Class.When the A-Class sedan goes on sale at the end of this year it will only be offered initially with two engine options, but additional units will be added later. The first two engines will be a 1.3-liter four-cylinder petrol producing 161 bhp, and a 114 bhp 1.5-liter four-cylinder diesel.