All-new 2019 Toyota RAV4 Crossover SUV to be Unveiled in New York

Despite being regarded by many observers as one of the less attractive models in the extremely popular compact crossover SUV segment of the current auto market, the Toyota RAV4 is still one of the biggest-selling vehicles of its type in the entire world. The arrival of a new generation of such a popular and important model is therefore something of a monumental event. So, all eyes will be on the 2018 New York International Auto Show in a couple of weeks because that's when the wraps will finally be taken off the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4.The current generation of the RAV4 has been around now since 2013, which isn't a particularly long time for a model to be in production before an all-new replacement is brought in. This is a particularly fast-moving segment of the market though, so no manufacturer can afford to stand still for too long. It's also worth noting that the current RAV4 is now significantly older than some of its big rivals, such as the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX5, so it's no surprise Toyota has seen the need for a redesign of its biggest-selling model.Although the Japanese auto giant has so far only released a single teaser image showing a side view in silhouette, plenty of spy shots of the new model undergoing testing have been around for a while that give a decent idea of what to expect. The 2019 RAV4 will have a more rugged appearance than it has at the moment, with plenty of styling cues taken from the FT-AC concept. It seems Toyota is trying to inject a little more excitement and dynamism into its new vehicle range these days, so a more rugged RAV4 would be a significant step in the right direction.A comprehensively revamped powertrain lineup and lots of active safety equipment are expected to feature heavily in the new RAV4, with plenty under the skin being shared with the current C-HR as the two will now use the same TNGA platform. In the US the RAV4 is one of only a handful of compact crossovers to still offer a V-6 engine option, but much as many would like to see that continue, it's almost certain the V-6 will be no more.