All-New BMW S 1000 RR Launched in India at Rs 18.15 Lakh

BMW Motorrad has launched the all-new BMW S 1000 RR superbike in India at Rs 18.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard variant. Above the same are the Pro and Pro M Sport that has been priced at Rs 20.95 lakh and Rs 22.95 lakh respectively. It will arrive at our shores as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships from today onwards.

Mr. Dimitris Raptis, Head of Asia-Pacific, China, Russia, Africa, BMW Motorrad said, “No other bike can be a more authentic interpretation of the sports world than the BMW S 1000 RR. In 2009, we made a big entry into the market of high-performance sports bikes with the launch of the BMW S 1000 RR. It became the leader in its segment almost overnight and since then has set the benchmark in the field of performance sports bikes. For the all-new 2019 ‘Double R’ our goal was simple - ‘Make it even better’, and we did just that! Moving into its third generation, the BMW S 1000 RR has been enhanced in all disciplines. It is now lighter, faster, more uncompromising and more easily controllable than ever before.”

The all-new ‘Double R’ features lower weight, completely newly developed chassis and suspension, lights, dashboard, design and a new engine with BMW ShiftCam technology. The all-new BMW S 1000 RR is the first motorcycle to feature an M package, a combination of the power of M with Motorrad.

Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (acting), BMW Group India said, “The BMW S 1000 RR led to a revolution in the supersport motorcycle category right from the outset. In the time since the bike continued to be developed, it’s tried and the tested concept was being honed even further and the latest innovative technology was added for greater dynamics. Because of its impressive power and performance, one constant factor remains: it is still a trailblazer today! Whether in everyday use or for high-performance race track riding, the all-new BMW S 1000 RR leaves nothing to be desired and allows you to experience its performance with greater intensity and immediacy than ever.”

The all-new BMW S 1000 RR is available in two colour options: ‘Racing Red’ and ‘Light White / Lupin Blue Metallic/ Racing Red’. The M-package on the new S 1000 RR sweetens the deal with features such as carbon fibre wheels, M lightweight battery and M Sport seat. The Dynamic package, on the other hand, boasts practical equipment features such as the latest generation of the electronic Dynamic Damping Control system, heated grips and cruise control functions.

The all-new BMW S 1000 RR.

The all-new BMW S 1000 RR is fitted with a newly developed 999-cc 4-cylinder in-line engine that churns out 207hp at 13,500rpm and weighs 4 kgs lighter than the previous generation. The new bike also comes with the company's latest ShiftCam Technology that provides additional power across the entire engine speed range, reduced emission and fuel consumption levels, optimised running smoothness and refinement.

The newly developed suspension is lighter than the predecessor model. The all-new BMW S 1000 RR features a Flex Frame which the company claim is the optimum interplay between the frame design and the engine as a load-bearing element. It improves the aerodynamics of the motorcycle and helps keep the weight low. The new layout of the main-frame has a leaner fuel tank and seating area trim sections for further improved support and knee grip.

The all-new RR is fitted with ABS Pro (Anti-lock Braking System), DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) and DTC Wheelie Function as standard. The optional DDC (Dynamic Damping Control) adjusts the electronic chassis optimally to the riding situation within milliseconds.

The all-new RR is fitted with the four modes ‘Rain’, ‘Road’, ‘Dynamic’ and ‘Race’ as standard. The Riding Modes Pro option offers an additional three riding modes (Race Pro 1-3) that are freely programmable. These enable individual adaptation of the most diverse control functions such as Engine (throttle), Engine Brake, Traction Control, Wheelie-Control, ABS and ABS Pro. Another feature that comes with the ‘Pro Modes’ is Launch Control.

The benchmark in the superbike segment is the Multifunctional instrument panel – the TFT display of the all-new RR. With 6.5". The Pure Ride screen displays the essentials or one of three Core Ride screens that display other important information. BMW Motorrad multi-controller gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app.

BMW Motorrad Motorsport has entered the FIM World Superbike Championship (WorldSBK) this season with the all-new BMW S 1000 RR. The new BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team entered the contest in collaboration with Shaun Muir Racing and with a well-known rider pairing: 2013 Superbike World Championship winner Tom Sykes (GBR) together with reigning Superstock 1000 European champion and three-time IDM champion Markus Reiterberger (GER).