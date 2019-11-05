All-New 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP Unveiled at EICMA

At the ongoing EICMA auto show in Milan, Honda unveiled the new 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP.

What is New?

The CBR1000RR-R comes as a brand-new motorcycle with an inline four-cylinder engine draws heavily on the RC213V-S’s combustion efficiency ­and low-friction technologies – while also sharing its bore and stroke.

Honda has optimized its Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and adjustable Start Mode added to Power, Engine Brake and Wheelie Control. An aluminium diamond frame features a longer RC213V-S-style swingarm, with six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), 3-level Honda Electronic Steering Damper (HESD) and Showa suspension front and rear. New Nissin brake calipers bite 330mm discs through 2-level ABS. The bodywork and riding position have an uncompromising focus on aerodynamic performance, and the fairing features MotoGP-derived winglets to generate downforce. A full-colour TFT screen and Honda Smart Key are the finishing touches.

2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP

The tweaked litre-capacity inline-four engine now produces 113Nm @ 12,500rpm and makes peak power of 214bhp @ 14,500rpm. Honda has claimed to have improved the Throttle By Wire for improved feel. It also comes with three default riding modes to change Power, Engine Brake, Wheelie Control and the optimised Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). The electronics package also now includes adjustable Start Mode.

The CBR1000RR-R is also equipped with Showa’s new Honda Electronic Steering Damper (HESD). A lightweight through-rod design that mounts on the bottom of the steering stem and attaches to the bottom yoke, HESD is controlled by input from the wheel speed sensors and IMU; 3 levels of control are available.

The CBR1000RR-R gets the Showa 43mm Big Piston Fork (BPF) inverted telescopic fork effectively reduces hydraulic pressure generated under compression and extension. This results in reduced play during the initial stroke and smoother damping, maximising tyre contact with the tarmac. Spring preload and rebound/compression damping are fully adjustable and for the RR-R the fork is longer in length than before, allowing more freedom for geometry changes track-side.

The rear shock is a fully adjustable Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion Light (BFRC-Light). Instead of a conventional single-tube layout, BFRC-Light uses a double-tube design: the damper case and an internal cylinder. The damper piston has no valves – instead the damping force is generated as displaced oil passes through a separate damping component.

The Fireblade SP, on the other hand, gets a 43mm Öhlins NPX fork uses a pressurised damping system to minimise cavitation, resulting in more stable damping control and improved bump absorption at race-track speeds. Feel for front tyre grip is also enhanced. Its length also offers greater freedom for geometry changes. The shock is an Öhlins TTX36 Smart-EC unit. This pretty much sums up the difference between the two.

