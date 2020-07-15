All-New 2020 Honda City Launched in India at Rs 10.90 Lakh, Gets Industry 1st Alexa Support

The all-new 5th-gen Honda City is finally here. Honda has launched the car at a starting price Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the V variant, which goes up to Rs 14.65 (ex-showroom) for the ZX variant.

The car comes with a host of changes both in terms of cosmetics as well as mechanical. In the domestic market, the car will compete against the likes of the recently launched 2020 Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

We got our hands on the car ahead of the launch and you can read our review here. On the outside, the City follows a continuous design at the front with the bold, chrome-finished grille and the sharp LED headlamps following a single line, which then leads to the sharp shoulder line that the new City gets. This, coupled with the chiselled hood, accentuates the car’s length. Also, the City is the longest and widest sedan in its segment. The side profile’s highlight is the new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheel design which gets a dual-tone treatment.

Honda City Price.

On the inside, the City makes use of a black and beige colour combination. In terms of features, the Honda City boasts of being India’s first connected car with Alexa remote capability. It will also get an electric sunroof, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic headlamps and paddle shifters for the CVT variant.

Also Watch:

There is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting in the front footwell and a 7-inch colour TFT instrument cluster that will display information like real-time fuel efficiency and a G-force meter. At the back, passengers get a centre armrests, AC vents and sun-shade as well. As for practicality, the boot space capacity is claimed to be 506 litres.

The Honda City is available with two engine options including 1.5-litre petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine delivering 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque will be available with two transmission options including a 6-speed manual and the CVT. Meanwhile, the diesel powertrain will only be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.