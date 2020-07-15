All-New 2020 Honda City to Launch in India Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]

Honda Cars India is all set to launch the much-awaited All-New 2020 Honda City in India today. The mid-size now enters its fifth generation and comes with a host of changes both in terms of cosmetics as well as mechanical. Once launched, the new Honda City will compete against the likes of the 2020 Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

On the outside, the City follows a continuous design at the front with the bold, chrome-finished grille and the sharp LED headlamps following a single line, which then leads to the sharp shoulder line that the new City gets. This, coupled with the chiselled hood, accentuates the car’s length. Also, the City will be the longest and widest sedan in its segment. The side profile’s highlight is the new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheel design which gets a dual-tone treatment.

On the inside, the City will make use of a black and beige colour combination. In terms of features, the upcoming Honda City will boast of being India’s first connected car with Alexa remote capability. It will also get an electric sunroof, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic headlamps and paddle shifters for the CVT variant.

It will also be offered with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting in the front footwell and a 7-inch colour TFT instrument cluster that will display information like real-time fuel efficiency and a G-force meter. At the back, passengers will get centre armrests, AC vents and sun-shade as well. As for practicality, the boot space capacity is claimed to be 506 litres.

The Honda City will be available with two engine options including 1.5-litre petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine delivering 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque will be available with two transmission options including a 6-speed manual and the CVT. Meanwhile, the diesel powertrain will only be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.