All-New 2020 Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Spec Comparison - Design, Engine and More

Honda is set to launch the 5th-gen City in India. We recently got our hands on the car and you can read our two cents on the car by clicking these words. The City has been the car that set a benchmark in the executive segment in India. The car catered to enthusiasts and chauffer driven customers alike and in its fifth generation, the story remains unchanged.

Among its rivals, the next popular offering is the Hyundai Verna. For the year 2020, the Verna arrived with a host of changes both in terms of design, engine, and features as well. Hence, we are here to find out how well it fairs against the most popular offering in the segment.

Also Watch:

Honda City Design and Styling

The City follows a continuous design at the front with the bold, chrome-finished grille and the sharp LED headlamps following a single line, which then leads to the sharp shoulder line that the new City gets. This, coupled with the chiselled hood, accentuates the car’s length. Also, the City is the longest and widest sedan in its segment. The side profile’s highlight is the new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheel design which gets a dual-tone treatment.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Design and Styling

Out of all the executive sedans in the country, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sports the sharpest design. The car comes with a premium fit and feel with supreme quality of materials used. Up front there is a cascading grille that sits between a pair of LED DRL-integrated headlamps. The car gets chrome finish around the fog lamps that provides with a much premium appeal. It sits on a set of 16-inch sporty allow wheels.

2020 Honda City cabin. (Image Credit: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)

Honda City Interiors

The City and it shows that the new City will make use of a black and beige colour combination on the inside. Considering that the company has managed to retain the same wheelbase as the outgoing model, the car will still feature ample of room like its predecessor. The dash gets hard plastic and on it is a new infotainment system that provides good feedback and comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Interiors. (Image source: MSI)

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Interiors

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets an apt cabin with plenty of features that will more than just float your boat. It gets leather upholstery and a rather premium looking dashboard. The Ciaz measures almost 4.5 metres in length. And it sits on a wheelbase that’s almost 2.7 metres long. To bring things in perspective, the Hyundai Verna measures 50mm less on both counts. Not surprisingly, this gives the car ample of space for all passengers alike.

Honda City Features

In terms of features, the upcoming Honda City will boast of being India’s first connected car with Alexa remote capability. It will also get an electric sunroof, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic headlamps and paddle shifters for the CVT variant.

It will also be offered with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting in the front footwell and a 7-inch colour TFT instrument cluster that will display information like real-time fuel efficiency and a G-force meter. At the back, passengers will get centre armrests, AC vents and sun-shade as well. As for practicality, the boot space capacity is claimed to be 506 litres.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Features

In terms of features, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets multifunctional steering, a single zone climate control, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, cruise control, auto headlamp, rear AC vents, and many cup and bottle holders.

The driver information is quite comprehensive and shows info on distance travelled, fuel efficiency, range, as well as details about how you are harnessing the engine output. One can alter the settings for lights and door locks via the system.

The Ciaz gets a touchscreen multimedia system. And it has the basics sorted, of course - AUX, USB, Bluetooth telephony, and Apple Carplay and Android Auto - are all there.

Honda City Engines

The Honda City will be available with two engine options including 1.5-litre petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine delivering 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque will be available with two transmission options including a 6-speed manual and the CVT. Meanwhile, the diesel powertrain will only be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Engines

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets a BS-VI compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine with SHVS mild-hybrid technology that delivers 103bhp and 138Nm at 4,400rpm. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual and four-speed torque converter automatic option.