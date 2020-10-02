AUTO

All-New 2020 Mahindra Thar SUV India Launch LIVE: Price, Variants, Features and More

News18.com | October 2, 2020, 11:58 AM IST
Mahindra is all set to launch the second-gen Thar in India today. The car was unveiled to us on Independence Day where the company revealed details regarding its powertrain, features and more. In its BS-VI avatar, the Thar will come with two engine options – a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk Diesel engine. These will be available with the choice of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a 6-speed manual transmission mated to an authentic manual shift-on-the-fly 4x4 transfer case. Mahindra has also come out with roof options for the new Thar as it will be available as a Hard Top, a first-in-class Convertible Top and an optional Soft Top. On top of this, you can have the Mahindra Thar in two seating options - 4 front-facing seats and 2+4 side-facing seat configuration. The Thar will also come with cruise control, roof-mounted speakers and adventure statistics displays.


Oct 2, 2020 11:58 am (IST)

The new Mahindra Thar gets a complete revamp in terms of design. 

Oct 2, 2020 11:36 am (IST)

The new Thar also comes with new roof options as it will be available as a Hard Top, a first-in-class Convertible Top and an optional Soft Top.

Oct 2, 2020 11:22 am (IST)

Mahindra claims that the all-new Thar is step away from its otherwise pure off-road character having gained a few creature comfort features on its way to the new generation.

Oct 2, 2020 11:09 am (IST)

After unveiling the car in the flesh on Independence Day, Mahindra is all-set to launch the much awaited second-gen Thar in India today. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the event here.

Image for representation. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

It has got an update in terms of safety too as it gets things like ABS with EBD, dual airbags, ESP with rollover mitigation, hill-hold and hill descent control.

