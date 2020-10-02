All-New 2020 Mahindra Thar SUV India Launch LIVE: Price, Variants, Features and More

Read More

Mahindra is all set to launch the second-gen Thar in India today. The car was unveiled to us on Independence Day where the company revealed details regarding its powertrain, features and more. In its BS-VI avatar, the Thar will come with two engine options – a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk Diesel engine. These will be available with the choice of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a 6-speed manual transmission mated to an authentic manual shift-on-the-fly 4x4 transfer case. Mahindra has also come out with roof options for the new Thar as it will be available as a Hard Top, a first-in-class Convertible Top and an optional Soft Top. On top of this, you can have the Mahindra Thar in two seating options - 4 front-facing seats and 2+4 side-facing seat configuration. The Thar will also come with cruise control, roof-mounted speakers and adventure statistics displays.