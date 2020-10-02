All-New 2020 Mahindra Thar to Launch in India Today - Watch it Live Here [Video]

Mahindra and Mahindra, the homegrown automaker and largest utility vehicle manufacturer in India will launch the highly anticipated all-new Mahindra Thar SUV in India today. After unveiling the second-gen Thar on August 15, Mahindra opened an auction for the first unit of the car to raise funds for social causes. Over 5,400 individuals participated and registered themselves and the vehicle was sold for Rs 1.11 crore.

The winner not only has the chance to own the coveted all-new Thar #1 but also contribute towards COVID-19 relief work. This one of its kind All-New Thar will come emblazoned with the Thar #1 badge, distinguishing the owner as of of the very first one.

The all-new Thar is the second generation vehicle in the series. The company has made some cosmetic updates in comparison to its predecessor. The vehicle will now give the buyer the option to choose between petrol and diesel engines.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar houses a 2.2-litre diesel engine offering 130 hp power and 320 Nm torque and a 2.0-litre stallion turbo petrol engine making 150 hp power and 320 Nm torque. The car which promises utmost comfort also comes with a choice of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Both the petrol and diesel variants of the 2020 Mahindra Thar are set to prove themselves in terms of both power and performance. However, it must be noted that the brand till now has not unveiled the price of the latest vehicle.

The car has got quite a decent upgrade when it comes to its interior. The new Mahindra Thar is equipped with a digital odometer, digital clock, electronic multi trip meter among other things. Further, it also houses vinyl seat upholstery and monochrome MID display in the instrument cluster.