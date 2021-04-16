All-New 2022 Honda Civic Unveiled Globally With All-New Design, Type R and Si Models On The Cards

Japanese automobile major Honda has finally revealed the production-ready version of its all-new Civic. The company in November 2020 demonstrated a prototype of the model and will reveal more images of the much-awaited version on April 28 along with detailed technical specifications of the premium sedan. The revealed image features an elegant vehicle design, almost similar to the prototype showcased last year. The fog lamps embedded in the lower bumper enhances the style of the car and both the lower and upper grilles in the front feature a matte black trim. The two, side-mounted mirrors come with body colour and expected to be electronically adjustable.

The touring version of the Civic, being the most premium offering of the model, comes with front parking sensors and a sunroof. The front parking sensors of the vehicle are embedded in the upper grille and are hardly visible, which gives the model an immersive appearance.

While the prototype unveiled last year sported all-black wheels, the production-ready version comes with a dual-tone set. The premium Touring version of Civic also features Chrome windows as compared to the glossy black coating offered in the prototype of the car, mentions motor1.com

This time, Honda has planned to omit the coupe version while the performance focussed Type R and Si models will be made available to Civic lovers.

The Japanese automaker has not yet revealed the interiors of the car as it did during the unveiling of the prototype, so we will have to wait till the vehicle is officially launched in the coming days.

The company has confirmed both the Type R hatchback as well as the Si sedan of the Civic model which will pack in a standard manual gearshift mechanism. The more advanced versions of the model are expected to be rolled out later this year by Honda.

