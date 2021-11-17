All-New 2022 Range Rover SUV Listed on Company’s India Website - Details Here

British carmaker Range Rover’s fifth-generation iteration was unveiled recently. The car has now been listed on Land Rover India’s website, hinting at a launch of the luxury SUV in the coming few months. The 2022 Range Rover is based on Jaguar Land Rover’s new Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) -Flex architecture. The vehicle is just over five metres in length in the standard version, which extends up to 5.25 metres in the long-wheelbase version. The company has confirmed that the new Range Rover will get an all-electric version by 2024.

Among the notable features, the fifth-generation Range Rover carries forward the clean and minimalistic look from its predecessor. However, the new version gets a novel set of LED headlamps, a completely redesigned LED taillight, and newly designed alloy wheels as well. It is available in three trims – SE, HSE, Autobiography.

The SUV is offered with a choice of three engines, notably all are mated to an automatic transmission. The first is a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with a 48V hybrid system, that produces 395 BHP and 550 Nm.

The fifth-generation Range Rover has a 3.0-litre V6 diesel variant for the European market that produces either 296 BHP or 345 BHP. The top-end model is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine derived from BMW, it produces 523 BHP and 749 Nm.

In a first, the 2022 Range Rover can now be had in four, five, and seven-seat (on long-wheelbase version) configurations, depending on the preference and trim level. Additionally, the fifth-gen model is the first Range Rover to offer a third-row of seats. The interiors boast four displays – a 13.7-inch instrument cluster, a 13.1-inch upgraded touchscreen infotainment system, an 11.4-inch entertainment display at front seatbacks, and an 8-inch touchscreen display at the centre armrest.

A redesigned double-bar steering wheel, full-size panoramic sunroof and a physical climate control controls are among other prominent features. Buyers can also choose from a range of graded leathers, while selection of fine veneers and other materials can be included for bespoke finishes.

