All-New Audi E-Tron All-Electric SUV to be Unveiled on September 17

Audi Brussels has begun the mass production of the new Audi e-tron. The brand’s first all-electric SUV with suitable range for everyday use. With a charging capacity of up to 150 kW at quick-charging stations, it is ready for the next long-distance stage in about 30 minutes. Audi will present the unveiled electric car for the first time at its world premiere in San Francisco on September 17.Catalunya red and ready for the road: Audi Production Board member Peter Kössler and Managing Director of Audi Brussels, Patrick Danau, insisted on seeing the first Audi e-tron drive silently off the line. "The Audi e-tron is a real pioneer," says Peter Kössler, Board Member for Production and Logistics at AUDI AG. "He has innovative technologies such as virtual exterior mirrors and combines classic Audi qualities in handling and dynamics with a technical edge that goes far beyond the car. Thus, our factory in Brussels for the production of the electric car was extensively modernized. It is the world's first certified CO2-neutral high-volume production in the premium segment. "Audi Brussels compensates for all emissions arising in production and at the site. This happens primarily through renewable energies, but also through environmental projects."Audi has built up numerous competencies in-house for the Audi e-tron and has developed both the battery technology and the drive itself. Many production steps in production have been redesigned, planned and implemented by the employees, "says Patrick Danau, spokesman for the management of Audi Brussels. Since the summer of 2016, the factory has extensively rebuilt the body shop, paint shop and assembly and built its own battery manufacturing facility. Driverless transport systems bring the battery of the electric car "just in sequence" to the assembly line. The employees in Brussels will receive a total of more than 200,000 hours of training for the first all-electric Audi and are thus perfectly prepared for the start of production.