All-New BMW 2 Series Coupe Unveiled Globally, Ditches the Manual Gearbox Option

Continuing the series of launches this year, BMW Group has unveiled the all-new BMW 230i and M240i xDrive Coupe. The cars are expected to have a world premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July and could be available in the market by the end of 2021 or early 2022. The BMW 2 is considered by many to be the spiritual successor of the legendary BMW 2002 of the 1960s and 1907s. Fans of the German auto manufacturer had been long waiting for the launch of the new 2 series and the addition to the flair in design is surely going to impress many.

BMW 2 Series Design and Features

BMW tries to create a blend of modernity and retro feel with the revamped look of the 2 series cars. The company has ditched some of its styling touches that were seen on the recently launches 4 series and series cars. The 2 series has a sporty look that features a sloping roofline, chrome surrounded kidney grille, LED headlights and DRLs with integrated turn signals.

On the inside, the cabin of the BMW 2 series gets a stylish all-black look that is complemented by the sporty design seats. The car gets a 5.5-inch instrument cluster along with an 8.8-inch screen that houses the infotainment system. It also gets support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Additionally, the 2 series gets features like BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and BMW Digital Key. Buyers also have an option to the Live Cockpit Professional system that will upgrade the driver's display to 12.3-inch and the infotainment display to 10.25 inches.

Engine

BMW had dropped the manual transmission from the variants of the car and the 2 series will now arrive with an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox. The 230i comes loaded with a 2.0 litre, 4 cylinders turbocharged engine that can produce a maximum output of 255 bhp along with 400Nm of torque. It can go from 0-100km/h in 5.5 and further to a top speed of 250 km/h.

Meanwhile, the BMW M240i is equipped with a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder turbo motor that can produce up to 382 bhp of power with a peak torque of 500Nm.

Price

There has not been any word about the exact pricing of the cars from the company yet but it is expected the new 2 Series will be priced on the lines of its predecessors. The 2020 BMW 2 Series Coupe came with a starting price of $37,345 for the 230i model. Meanwhile the M240i xDrive variant costed $49,545.

