All-New BMW 3-Series Launched in India at Rs 41.40 Lakh

BMW has launched the all-new 3-Series in India at a starting price of Rs 41.40 lakh. The car will be manufactured at the BMW Group Plant Chennai. Making its debut in the new BMW 3 Series is the BMW Virtual Assistant that comes with voice recognition. The new 3-Series debuts the lift-related damper control that is claimed to reduce body movement perceptibly caused by bumpy road surfaces and dynamic cornering. the car is available in three design schemes - Sport, Luxury Line and M Sport. Sport caters to buyers looking for the gust of adrenaline with sporty style. Luxury Line is self-explanatory.Meanwhile,the M Sport package kicks things up a notch in the performance arena.

The all-new BMW 3 Series is available in two diesel variants (BMW 320d Sport and BMW 320d Luxury Line) and in one petrol variant (BMW 330i M Sport) which are locally produced. The two diesel variants including the BMW 320d Sport and BMW 320d Luxury Line are priced at Rs 41.40 lakh and Rs 46.90 lakh respectively. While, the 330i M Sport can be bought for Rs 47.90 lakh, all prices (ex-showroom).

The all-new BMW 3 Series is available in Alpine White (non-metallic) and in following metallic paintworks – Black Sapphire, Mineral Grey and Mediterranean Blue. The all- new BMW 330i features the following upholstery combinations in Leather 'Vernasca' with décor stitching - Canberra Beige | Black, Cognac | Black and Mocha | Black. The all-new BMW 320d features following upholstery combinations in Leather 'Vernasca' with décor stitching - Canberra Beige | Black and Mocha | Black. It also offers Sensatec with combinations - Canberra Beige | Black and Black | Black.

Customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage of their preference. These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with a choice of plans ranging from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms. Additionally, another unique facility allows BMW customers to extend the service and repair packages during the run time by just paying a differential amount. BMW India now also offers service packages for older cars. Optional BMW Repair Inclusive extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period.

Compared to the outgoing model, the new BMW 3 Series has grown in size. The BMW kidney grille has been enlarged and the headlights leading off it have been tweaked a bit. The wheelbase is longer and the overhangs short. The car is now wider and sports a distinctive spoiler and slim three-dimensional L-shaped taillights with LED technology along with two large tailpipes.

Despite larger dimensions, the car is now lighter than before, thanks to intelligent lightweight construction. A smart mix of materials in the car, such as aluminum in the bonnet, front side panels, front spring struts and engine sub-frame have led to a reduction of 55 kilograms.

On the inside, the car gets extended shoulder and elbow room in the front and additional legroom and headroom in the rear. it gets a large glass sunroof. Through loading system includes rear seat backrests that can be divided in a 40:20:40 ratio for greater flexibility.

Other notable features include automatic air conditioning with three-zone control, optimised acoustic properties that reduce noise levels.

With the BMW TwinPower Turbo technology two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 330i produces an output of 258 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550 – 4,400 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 5.8 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW BMW 320d produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.8 seconds

There are four different driving modes including (ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport, Sport+). The engine is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission.

The dash is graced with a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Control DisplayBMW Gesture Control, Wireless Charging and Wireless Apple CarPlay®. A 12.3 inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel.

BMW Efficient Dynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.