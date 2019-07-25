All-New BMW 7-Series Sedan Launched in India at Rs 1.22 Crore, Gets new Hybrid Powertrain

BMW has launched the 7 Series luxury sedan in India at Rs 1.22 crore. The car will be manufactured in the company's plant in Chennai and is available in a new hybrid variant alongside petrol and diesel powertrains.

Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India said, “The BMW 7 Series is our ‘flagship’ – a car that takes the story of luxury forward into the future. The 2019 BMW 7 Series is a completely new car, be it in terms of design, the level of luxury or its advanced technological offerings. A grand imposing presence, opulent interior, unparalleled comfort and superlative performance - the new BMW 7 Series is a place where technology becomes emotion. As the epitome, it represents the best BMW has to offer. Symbolizing BMW’s pioneering lead in future mobility, the ‘7’ is also being introduced as a plug-in-hybrid variant in India for the first time, along with a range of powerful petrol and diesel engines. We are confident that the new BMW 7 Series will comfortably surpasses all expectations.”

The new 7 Series will be available in ‘X’, ‘M’ and ‘i’ variants in India. The 7-series ‘xDrive’ gets a new all-wheel drivetrain, the ‘M Performance’, gets the performance treatment and the 'i' calls for the new hybrid powertrains with a new plug-in hybrid system. The new BMW 7 Series is available in BMW 730Ld (diesel) and BMW 740Li (petrol) variants which are locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. The BMW M760Li xDrive (petrol) and the BMW 745Le xDrive (plug-in-hybrid) are available as completely built-up units (CBU). They can be further personalized with optional equipment and bespoke customizations from BMW Individual. The ex-showroom prices are as follows –

BMW 730Ld Design Pure Excellence : Rs 1,22,40,000

BMW 730Ld Design Pure Excellence Signature : Rs 1,31,50,000

BMW 730Ld M Sport : Rs 1,34,60,000

BMW 740Li Design Pure Excellence : Rs 1,34,60,000

BMW 745Le xDrive (CBU) : Rs 1,65,00,000

BMW M760Li xDrive (CBU) : Rs 2,42,50,000

The new 7-series can be availed with the Design Pure Excellence package that calls for Chrome high-gloss elements in exterior and other interior finishes. In M Sport, a distinctive sporty exterior and powerful engine cater to all the customers who are looking for performance alongside luxury.

In terms of design, the new 7-series gets a new gigantic grille that occupies 40 percent more surface area. The car gets adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight technology. It gets a coupé-like roofline and a chrome trim at the bottom. The rear is wider and is dominated by powerful horizontal lines. A thin light strip positioned below the chrome band stretches across the entire width connecting the taillights.

BMW claims to have improved the sound insulation in the new -7-Series. The car also gets ambient lighting, ambient air package, panoramic glass roof Sky Lounge with LED light graphics. the cabin ships with four-zone automatic climate control, electrically adjustable comfort seats, massage function and active seat ventilation.

The rear seats now get two 10.2 inch full-HD touch displays with a Blu-ray player. BMW Touch Command, the innovative system, offers a fully integrated control option for entertainment and comfort functions for the rear. The 7-inch tablet with touch function, which is integrated into the centre armrest and connected to the vehicle systems, can also be used outside the vehicle.

In the BMW 745Le xDrive plug-in hybrid variant, the electric drive is powered by a new lithium-ion battery with latest battery cell technology and increased capacity, producing 108 hp and a maximum torque of 265 Nm. The BMW TwinPower Turbo three-litre six-cylinder petrol engine produces an output of 286 hp and a maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,380 – 5,000 rpm. The petrol engine combined with the electrical boost of the hybrid system. Together, the two units deliver a total of 384 hp and maximum torque of 600 Nm, delivering a fuel-efficiency of up to 39.5 km / ltr. The car accelerates from 0 – 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds with a top speed of up to 250 kmph. Running on battery power alone, the car achieves a top speed of 140 kmph with an electric drive range of 53 km. Using a standard charging cable, the car can be charged in 8 – 12 hours from any conventional 220 V mains socket. Using the BMW wallbox charger, it can be charged in 4 - 5 hours. Thanks to smart BMW plug-in-hybrid drivetrain, the battery is charged while on the move using energy generated from various components.

The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 730Ld produces an output of 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 2,000 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 – 100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds. The three-litre six-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 740Li produces an output of 340 hp and a maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500 – 5,200 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 – 100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds.

BMW 7-Series interiors. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The massive 6.0-litre V12 M Performance petrol engine of the BMW M760Li xDrive produces an output of 609 hp and a maximum torque of 850 Nm at 1,550 – 5,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 – 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds. BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, monitors the driving situation constantly and is quick to respond. The Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension enables raising and lowering of vehicle at the touch of a button and automatically adjusts the height of the car to suit any given driving situation.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies in the new 7-Series comes in the form of – BMW Gesture Control, BMW Display Key, Wireless Charging, Wireless Apple CarPlay® and optional BMW Head-Up Display. The cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3 inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25 inch Control Display. It also gets a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system and the optional Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System

The new 7-series comes with Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera and a new Reversing Assistant. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering. With the BMW Remote Control Parking, a driver can park his car into a tight parking space without being inside the car.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution, Driving Experience Control switch.

BMW safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.