All-New BMW F 750 GS and 850 GS launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 11.95 Lakh

BMW F 850 GS. (Image: BMW F 850 GS)

BMW Motorrad has launched the all-new BMW F 750 GS and the all-new BMW F 850 GS today in India. The all-new BMW F 750 GS and the all-new BMW F 850 GS will be available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU) in the country. BMW says that the all-new BMW F 750 GS and 850 GS is designed for riders who prefer the sensation and conceptual design of a travel enduro in combination with a low seat height, copious power availability and powerful all-around qualities. The all-new BMW F 750 GS and 850 GS come in the three exclusive profiles – Standard, Pro and Pro Low Suspension options meet individual requirements.The ex-showroom prices for the BMW BMW F 750 GS and BMW F 850 GS are as follows:BMW F 750 GS Standard - Rs 11.95 lakhBMW F 750 GS Pro Low Suspension - Rs 13.20 lakhBMW F 750 GS Pro - Rs 13.40 lakhBMW F 850 GS Standard - Rs 12.95 lakhBMW F 850 GS Pro Low Suspension - Rs 14.20 lakhBMW F 850 GS Pro - Rs 14.40 lakhThe all-new BMW F 750 GS will come in Light White paintwork with black/red seat and Austin Yellow paintwork with black/grey seat. In addition the Exclusive style features the Stereo metallic matt color with hand protectors, wheel rims Granite Grey metallic, handlebar silver, electroplated radiator cover with large GS tape and black/grey seat.The all-new BMW F 850 GS on the other hand will come with Racing Red paintwork with black/grey seat and Rallye style that features Light White paintwork (with tapes Racing Red / Lupin Blue metallic), hand protectors, wheel rims anodized gold electroplated radiator cover with large GS tape seat and black/red seats. It is also available in Exclusive style that features Pollux metallic matt paintwork with hand protectors, fixed fork tubes anodized gold, Electroplated radiator cover with large GS tape and black/grey seats.Both BMW motorcycles will sport a completely new look, which benefits from a more dynamic and masculine design. The asymmetric headlight and the GS-typical flyline give it characteristic BMW Motorrad GS family looks. Also, the flyline emanates from the front GS ‘beak’ (upper wheel cover) over and past the fuel tank and seat bench to the functionally designed and now considerably slimmer rear. The luggage carrier prepares for everyday eventualities.The new LED headlight gives the front view an especially striking visual appeal. The daytime riding light function plays a pivotal role for safety and can be switched on and off automatically or manually. The newly developed bridge frame is made of deep-drawn, welded components and integrates the engine as a co-supporting element to offer benefits in terms of torsional rigidity and robustness. The fuel tank has been placed in classic position between the seat bench and steering head for optimised packaging and an improved centre of gravity.Both models feature the powerful 2-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 853cc. The all-new BMW F 750 GS produces a power output of 57 kW (77 hp) at 7,500 rpm for dynamic performance. The all-new BMW F 850 GS generates 70 kW (95 hp) at 8,250 rpm. A distinctive sound is produced by a crankshaft journal offset of 90 degrees and firing interval of 270/450 degrees.The newly engineered 6-speed gearbox transfers torque with an optimised transmission ratio. Power transmission via the self-amplifying anti-hopping clutch allows reduced operating force and also leads to lesser engine drag torque, increasing riding safety - particularly in the case of braking manoeuvres performed while changing down in gear. Cruise Control offered on both motorcycles enables pronounced comfort for long rides. For faster gear shifting without the clutch, the Gear shift assistant permits perfect acceleration with virtually no interruption.The new GS models address individual rider requirements by offering ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ riding modes, while the combination of BMW Motorrad ABS and the ASC automatic stability control ensures a high level of safety. Riders can choose optional riding modes – ‘Dynamic’ and ‘Enduro’ along with DTC dynamic traction control and the banking capable ABS Pro. Dynamic ESA opens up new dimensions of rider safety, performance and comfort.BMW has equipped both bikes with a completely new instrument cluster design, consisting an analogue speedometer and multifunctional display. Clear information is available with the optional equipment known as Connectivity, with a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display. Phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. The rider can easily make telephone calls and enjoy listening to music with Bluetooth connection. In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected app offers everyday-suitable and practice-oriented arrow navigation directly via the TFT display.