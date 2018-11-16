English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All-new BMW M2 Competition Launched in India for Rs 79.90 Lakh
With the launch, M2 Competition becomes the most-affordable M-badged car in the country, a badge well known in the high-performance sports car segment.
The all-new BMW M2 Competition. (Image: BMW)
BMW has launched the all-new BMW M2 Competition in India for Rs 79.90 Lakh (ex-showroom). The M2 Competition performance sedan will be available at all BMW dealerships across India as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model. With the launch, M2 Competition becomes the most-affordable M-badged cars in the country, a badge well known in the high-performance sports car segment.
The all-new BMW M2 Competition comes with enlarged air inlets and high-gloss Black kidney grill with M2 badge dominating the front. The characteristic coupé silhouette extends from the bonnet to the muscular rear end. BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line also gives a sporty appearance to the car.
The cabin of the all-new BMW M2 Competition gets optional M Sport seats with illuminated M2 badge and standard M Seat belts. The BMW Individual headliner in Anthracite with interior trim finishers in black high-gloss with highlight trim finisher Pearl Chrome completes the cabin.
The BMW M2 Competition joins M3, M4, M5 and X6M. (Image: BMW)
The M2 is powered by a M TwinPower Turbo three-litre six-cylinder in-line petrol engine that delivers 410 hp at 6,250 rpm and a peak torque of 550 Nm. These numbers push the all-new BMW M2 Competition from 0 to 100 km/hr in just 4.2 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/hr.
The engine is mated to a seven-speed M dual-clutch transmission with Drivelogic is the dual-clutch system specially designed for the high-revving BMW M engine. There are three driving modes (Comfort, Sport and Sport+), Active M Differential on the rear axle and Dynamic Stability Control (DSC).
The exhaust system comes with an innovative flap concept. The electrically controlled flaps, positioned just before the rear silencer, minimise exhaust backpressure for optimised efficiency and create a unmistakable BMW M sound across the entire rev range.
Feature wise, the BMW M2 Competition gets iDrive controller, Radio BMW Professional, 7 loud speakers with 205 Watts HiFi loudspeaker system, a 16.5 cms colour display with AM/FM Radio, Park Distance Control (PDC) rear and front along with rear view camera and more.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
