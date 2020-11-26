All-New BMW X5 M Competition Launched in India at Rs 1.95 Crore, Available as CBU Unit

BMW India has announced the launch of the all-new BMW X5 M Competition in India. The Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) is now available across BMW dealerships in the country as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and is launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,94,90,000. All online bookings done for the BMW X5 M Competition before 31 December 2020 will enjoy a special benefit - an exclusive hospitality experience designed by BMW Excellence Club in collaboration with Isprava luxury villas.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW M is driven by a single-minded passion for creating authentic motorsport functionality with everyday usability. The all-new BMW X5 M Competition inherits this DNA and heralds a new dimension in Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment. It is a sublime mix of exclusive ‘M’ elements, an imposing thirst for forward progress, supreme power, captivating presence and ultra-modern interior that epitomizes luxury. The powerful V8 engine and an array of comfort and safety features promise a unique, sporty and exclusive driving experience. The all-new BMW X5 M Competition fulfills the highest customer expectations, not only for agility, dynamics and power but also the expression of individuality.”

BMW X5 M Competition

The all-new BMW X5 M Competition is available in metallic colors - Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Marina Bay Blue, Donnington Grey, Manhattan Green and Tornado Red. Optionally, BMW Individual colors are available in Tanzanite Blue and Ametrine.

The standard upholstery is in Black Extended Merino Leather interior as standard. Available optionally on the Full Merino Leather interiors in a choice of Silverstone, Sakhir Orange/Black, Adelaide Grey, Taruma Brown, Black or Ivory White/Night Blue with color matched Alcantara headliner.

The BMW X5 M gets a large front bumper air intake openings, a roof and lower tailgate spoiler and exclusive ‘M’ light-alloy wheels in 21-inch format at the front axle and 22-inch at the rear with star-spoke style 809 ‘M’ Bi-color.

The interior cockpit design gets the familiar M treatment – the bespoke M controls, and the red splashes of colour adorning the M leather steering wheel’s M buttons help the driver to dial fully into the dynamic driving experience. The integrated head rests on the M multifunction seats offer electric adjustments, head restraint height, thigh support, backrest and angle plus pneumatic lumbar support.

The all-new BMW X5 M Competition features a 12.3-inch Multifunction Display touchscreen, iDrive Touch Controller, multifunction steering wheel’s buttons, the voice control feature along-with the optional BMW Gesture Control. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional with navigation system and the BMW Virtual Assistant is offered as standard. It also gets wireless charging and Harman Kardon Surround Sound System.

Interior ambience can be enhanced further by opting for Panorama Glass Roof Sky Lounge, Acoustic glazing and Ambient Air Package. The optionally available Rear Seat Entertainment Professional and Bowers and Wilkins Diamond surround sound system produce a superior entertainment experience.

The latest-generation V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology has a maximum output of 460 kW/600 hp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 750 Nm between 1,800 – 5,600 rpm. The all-new BMW X5 M Competition sprints from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and achieve a top speed of 250 km/h (electronically limited). The engine teams up with the latest version of the 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission.

The M Mode button on the center console features a TRACK mode in addition to ROAD and SPORT mode settings, which is exclusively designed for use on race circuits. In SPORT / TRACK mode, the amount of information appearing in the displays is reduced offering a focused, high-performance experience.

The vehicle is loaded with BMW Safety technologies such as front, side and head airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including ‘M’ Dynamic Mode, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control, Dry Braking function, Cruise Control with braking function along with Collision and Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function.