All-New BMW Z4 Roadster Launched in India for Rs 64.90 Lakh

The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster has been launched in India with powerful driving dynamics, and a new design. The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster is available at all BMW dealerships across India as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) model and is priced at Rs 64.90 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the sDrive20i variant and Rs 78.90 Lakh for the M40i variant.Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India said, “BMW has a rich history of roadsters that have stood out as icons of pure driving pleasure. The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster is our brand-new addition to BMW’s long history of engrossing roadsters. With dynamic proportions, emotional design and thrilling sportiness, this open-top two-seater takes the classic roadster into the world of tomorrow. When the roof opens, there are no limits to driving pleasure in the all-new BMW Z4 Roadster.”The exterior of the all-new BMW Z4 Roadster gets a long bonnet, soft top and the short overhangs. At the push of a button, the classic soft-top opens and closes electrically in ten seconds. The newly designed BMW Kidney Grille, BMW Individual Exterior Line Aluminium Satinated and BMW Adaptive LED Headlights ensure a prominent stance on any road.The roadster’s model line-up is spearheaded by a BMW M Performance version. The BMW Z4 M40i combines the performance of a sports car with the freedom of a two-seater convertible. Numerous details inspired by BMW M motorsport set powerful accents and provide an exceptional measure of dynamics and agility. Some standard features like 19” M light alloy wheels, Cerium Grey finish in the BMW Kidney Grille, exterior mirror caps and trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes advertise a particularly sporty character.In the interior, standard specification for the BMW Z4 M40i includes a leather and Alcantara interior with blue contrast stitching and blue piping. As an alternative to the standard Quartz Silver, the trim finishers can also be specified in High-Gloss Black, Aluminium Mesh Effect or Aluminium Tetragon. Further, M sports seats with additional adjustment options along with an M leather steering wheel form a part of the high quality cabin space.The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster features front and side airbags for the driver and passenger, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist , Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor and an emergency spare wheel.