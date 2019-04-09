English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All-New BMW Z4 Roadster Launched in India for Rs 64.90 Lakh
The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster is available as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) model and is priced at Rs 64.90 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the sDrive20i variant and Rs 78.90 Lakh for the M40i variant.
BMW Z4 Paris Motor Show 2018. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)
Loading...
The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster has been launched in India with powerful driving dynamics, and a new design. The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster is available at all BMW dealerships across India as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) model and is priced at Rs 64.90 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the sDrive20i variant and Rs 78.90 Lakh for the M40i variant.
Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India said, “BMW has a rich history of roadsters that have stood out as icons of pure driving pleasure. The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster is our brand-new addition to BMW’s long history of engrossing roadsters. With dynamic proportions, emotional design and thrilling sportiness, this open-top two-seater takes the classic roadster into the world of tomorrow. When the roof opens, there are no limits to driving pleasure in the all-new BMW Z4 Roadster.”
The exterior of the all-new BMW Z4 Roadster gets a long bonnet, soft top and the short overhangs. At the push of a button, the classic soft-top opens and closes electrically in ten seconds. The newly designed BMW Kidney Grille, BMW Individual Exterior Line Aluminium Satinated and BMW Adaptive LED Headlights ensure a prominent stance on any road.
The roadster’s model line-up is spearheaded by a BMW M Performance version. The BMW Z4 M40i combines the performance of a sports car with the freedom of a two-seater convertible. Numerous details inspired by BMW M motorsport set powerful accents and provide an exceptional measure of dynamics and agility. Some standard features like 19” M light alloy wheels, Cerium Grey finish in the BMW Kidney Grille, exterior mirror caps and trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes advertise a particularly sporty character.
In the interior, standard specification for the BMW Z4 M40i includes a leather and Alcantara interior with blue contrast stitching and blue piping. As an alternative to the standard Quartz Silver, the trim finishers can also be specified in High-Gloss Black, Aluminium Mesh Effect or Aluminium Tetragon. Further, M sports seats with additional adjustment options along with an M leather steering wheel form a part of the high quality cabin space.
The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster features front and side airbags for the driver and passenger, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist , Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor and an emergency spare wheel.
Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India said, “BMW has a rich history of roadsters that have stood out as icons of pure driving pleasure. The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster is our brand-new addition to BMW’s long history of engrossing roadsters. With dynamic proportions, emotional design and thrilling sportiness, this open-top two-seater takes the classic roadster into the world of tomorrow. When the roof opens, there are no limits to driving pleasure in the all-new BMW Z4 Roadster.”
The exterior of the all-new BMW Z4 Roadster gets a long bonnet, soft top and the short overhangs. At the push of a button, the classic soft-top opens and closes electrically in ten seconds. The newly designed BMW Kidney Grille, BMW Individual Exterior Line Aluminium Satinated and BMW Adaptive LED Headlights ensure a prominent stance on any road.
The roadster’s model line-up is spearheaded by a BMW M Performance version. The BMW Z4 M40i combines the performance of a sports car with the freedom of a two-seater convertible. Numerous details inspired by BMW M motorsport set powerful accents and provide an exceptional measure of dynamics and agility. Some standard features like 19” M light alloy wheels, Cerium Grey finish in the BMW Kidney Grille, exterior mirror caps and trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes advertise a particularly sporty character.
In the interior, standard specification for the BMW Z4 M40i includes a leather and Alcantara interior with blue contrast stitching and blue piping. As an alternative to the standard Quartz Silver, the trim finishers can also be specified in High-Gloss Black, Aluminium Mesh Effect or Aluminium Tetragon. Further, M sports seats with additional adjustment options along with an M leather steering wheel form a part of the high quality cabin space.
The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster features front and side airbags for the driver and passenger, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist , Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor and an emergency spare wheel.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched in India for Rs 1.08 Lakh
- AFC Has No Problem if Minerva Punjab FC Find Alternate Venue: AIFF Informs Club
- 'What Criticism?' Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence on Mixed Response Over Pairing Up Opposite Salman Khan
- Starc Files Lawsuit Against Insurers for KKR Contract Payment
- Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB/128GB Variant Sale Begins 12PM Tomorrow, Ahead of Realme 3 Pro Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results