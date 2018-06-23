English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
All-New Chevrolet Blazer SUV Unveiled
The Blazer will come standard as a front-wheel drive model, although there will be two different all-wheel drive systems available.
All-new 2019 Chevrolet Blazer. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Chevrolet has just unveiled a stunning new SUV called the Blazer. The Blazer looks a little like a cross between a Mazda CX-5 and a Lexus RX. As well as being an absolutely outstanding design, the all-new Chevy Blazer will offer levels of customization normally reserved for small models aimed at a largely youthful demographic. Each Blazer trim will have its own distinct appearance with different grilles. The Blazer RS model will have a blacked-out look, while the top-of-the-range Premier models will feature substantial amount of chrome brightwork.
This is a reasonably large model that will sit in the Chevy family below the bigger Equinox and Traverse models. It's basically a sizeable SUV for those who want a fairly big crossover but have no need for a third row of seating.
Under the hood will be a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 193 horsepower and 188 lb.-ft. of torque. Of course, being a model for the American market there's also a V-6 option, which is GM's 3.6-liter naturally aspirated powerplant that will give the Blazer 305 horsepower and 269 lb.-ft. to play with.
The Blazer will come standard as a front-wheel drive model, although there will be two different all-wheel drive systems available. Prices for the new crossover have yet to be revealed, but it will be on sale in dealer showrooms early in the new year.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
