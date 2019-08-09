All-New Ducati Diavel 1260 and 1260 S Launched in India at Rs 17.70 Lakh

Ducati has launched the all-new Diavel 1260 and 1260 S in India at a price of Rs 17.70 lacs and Rs 19.25 (ex-Showroom). The all-new Diavel 1260 comes with improved mechanics and more power.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “When the Diavel was launched, it created a new category altogether. It became a motorcycle responsible for giving a new definition to power cruisers and created a cult following amongst young motorcycle enthusiasts for its devilish looks and superbike level performance. The new Diavel 1260 is a step above its predecessor, promising the personalities of a naked roadster and a power cruiser, making it a “Mega Monster”. The Diavel has been one of most loved power cruisers in India and was one of our most popular models and we are confident that the new Diavel 1260 will be loved and celebrated by the rider community.”

Powering the new Diavel 1260 is a 1262 cm3 Ducati Testastretta DVT engine with variable cam timing that has now been upgraded to optimize performance and equipped with the chain-type final transmission. The twin-cylinder Diavel 1260 puts out 159 hp at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Thanks to a variable timing system which acts continuously on the intake and exhaust camshafts, the engine adjusts power delivery to suit riding conditions: extremely smooth at low revs, assertively sporty at high revs.

The new Diavel sports a new tubular steel Trellis frame. Anchored to it is an aluminium swingarm. The rear wheel - 240 mm wide with a diameter of 17 inches. The Diavel 1260 boasts of a sophisticated electronics suite which guarantees both extraordinary performance and maximum safety. The 6-axis Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU) instantaneously detects bike speed and acceleration.

The electronics package include Bosch Cornering ABS EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Power Launch (DPL) EVO and Cruise Control. The motorcycle is also compatible with the Ducati Link App: this lets riders set 'journey mode' (a combination of Load Mode and Riding Mode) and personalise the parameters of each individual Riding Mode (ABS, Ducati Traction Control, etc.) via their smartphones. This App also provides comprehensive maintenance deadline info, a user manual, and a Ducati Store locator. Furthermore, the Ducati Link App lets riders record performance and routes as well.

A sportier S version of the Diavel 1260 is also available which features fully adjustable Öhlins suspension at front and rear, dedicated wheels and an even higher-performance braking system. It also mounts Ducati Quick Shift up & down Evo (DQS) as standard to allow clutch-less shifting and is compatible to the Ducati Link App as standard.

The Diavel 1260 is available in Sandstone Grey with a black frame and is priced at Rs 17.7 lakh (Ex-Showroom) while the Diavel 1260S priced at INR 19.25 lakh (Ex-Showroom) offers two livery options: Thrilling Black & Dark Stealth (motorcycle surfaces feature two contrasting blacks with different finishes, with red frame) and Sandstone Grey (with black frame). Bookings are currently open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

