English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
All-New Ford Focus Can Detect Potholes
In the case of a new system Ford has come up with that can detect potholes, it's the all-new Focus that has the honor of debuting the technology.
Ford Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Versions of the new fourth-generation Focus equipped with continuously adaptive damping will be able to smooth out the ride for the driver and passengers when traveling on broken road surfaces by 'seeing' the potholes. The system makes use of 12 high-resolution sensors that are able to detect the potholes before they are driven over and adjusts the suspension setting accordingly to makes things as comfortable as possible for the car's occupants.
When a pothole is detected by the continuously adaptive damping, which will be available as a cost-option for new Focus models that don't have it as standard, the dampers automatically adjust to the hardest possible setting. The reasoning behind that is so the wheels don't fall as deep into the hole as they would do otherwise when they run over it. Ford claims that this reduces the impact as a wheel bounces back out of a pothole, which, as well as improving the comfort of the ride, also reduces the chances of damage to the car.
The system was introduced into the Ford range in the US last year, but the Focus will be the first model to get it in Europe when it goes on sale later in the summer. After that, all models above the Focus in the Ford portfolio will have it available.
Ford's vehicle dynamics supervisor for the new Focus, Guy Mathot, says of the system: "Our engineers are always searching for the roughest roads to really test our suspension to the limit, but more and more we're noticing that the rough roads are finding us. Potholes are a problem that isn't going away any time soon but, with our advanced suspension technology for the all-new Focus, we've been able to reduce their impact."
Also Watch: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Review | Cars18
Also Watch
When a pothole is detected by the continuously adaptive damping, which will be available as a cost-option for new Focus models that don't have it as standard, the dampers automatically adjust to the hardest possible setting. The reasoning behind that is so the wheels don't fall as deep into the hole as they would do otherwise when they run over it. Ford claims that this reduces the impact as a wheel bounces back out of a pothole, which, as well as improving the comfort of the ride, also reduces the chances of damage to the car.
The system was introduced into the Ford range in the US last year, but the Focus will be the first model to get it in Europe when it goes on sale later in the summer. After that, all models above the Focus in the Ford portfolio will have it available.
Ford's vehicle dynamics supervisor for the new Focus, Guy Mathot, says of the system: "Our engineers are always searching for the roughest roads to really test our suspension to the limit, but more and more we're noticing that the rough roads are finding us. Potholes are a problem that isn't going away any time soon but, with our advanced suspension technology for the all-new Focus, we've been able to reduce their impact."
Also Watch: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Review | Cars18
Also Watch
-
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gaurav Kalra: The Tweet of Tendulkar
- IIFA Awards 2018 Day 1: Bollywood Stars Kick Off the Ceremony With a Bang. See Photos, Videos
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Swiss Mental Toughness Turned Game Around, Coach Says
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral
- Divya Seth Shah to Play Manmohan Singh's Wife in The Accidental Prime Minister