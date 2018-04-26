English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All-New Ford Freestyle Launched in India for Rs 5.09 Lakh
Produced at Ford India’s Sanand factory in Gujrat, India is amongst the first across the globe where the all-new Ford Freestyle CUV is launched.
Ford Freestyle CUV. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)
Ford has finally launched its new CUV freestyle in India for Rs 5.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Produced at Ford India’s Sanand factory in Gujrat, India is amongst the first across the globe where the all-new Ford Freestyle CUV is launched. The car will be made in India for consumers in the country and all around the world, including parts of Europe and Africa. According to Ford this is an all new segment of the compact utility vehicle. Now, this is not an SUV or a Cross variant as we’ve seen in the past with other manufacturers but a class of vehicle that sits between the Ford Figo and the EcoSport. Ford Freestyle will be available in 4 different variants - Ambiente, Trend, Titanium and Titanium+. Below are the variant wise pricing of the new Ford Freestyle:-
Ford Freestyle Prices. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)
Based on design elements common to more expensive mini SUVs, the front grille with three-dimensional mesh gives Ford Freestyle a sportier look. The front bumper has sculpted sections that add to its SUV-like look. The Skid plates on the front and rear seem the car to make a better off-road companion. The roof rails add that utility factor to the Freestyle and this SUV like vehicle is something that showcases the progressive approach of Ford as a company in India.
The car comes paired with Ford’s all-new, three-cylinder 1.2-litre TiVCT petrol engine that generates 96PS of peak power and 120Nm of peak torque. The car also has 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine as an option that generates 100PS of peak power and 215 Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to an all-new five-speed manual transmission, which as per Ford, is 15% lighter and helps to improve the fuel economy while reducing NVH.
Ford Freestyle. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Inside the cabin, the Freestyle comes with Ford’s in-car infotainment system, SYNC 3 with a 6.5-inch touchscreen which allows drivers to control their entertainment and their connected smartphone with conversational voice commands. SYNC 3 system is also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.
In terms of safety, The Freestyle continues Ford’s standard safety, offering up to six airbags. The new offering also get uniquely tuned suspension with increased track-width, high ground clearance, TCS, ABS with EBD and uniquely tuned EPAS among others.
Ford Freestyle playing at Sambhar Salt Lake Flats. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
If we look at the price and the features that Ford Freestyle offers the car doesn’t have any direct competition but if look at the segment, the Freestyle competes against the likes of Hyundai i20 Active, Toyota Etios Cross and Honda WR-V.
