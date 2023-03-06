All-New Hero Super Splendor XTEC Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 83,368

Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-new Super Splendor XTEC at a starting price of Rs 83,368 (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the Indian market. Offered in two variants namely Drum and Disc, it will be available at the company authorized dealerships across the country. The all-new Hero Super Splendor XTEC comes loaded with modern styling and advanced features while powered by a BS6 compliant 125cc engine.

The all-new Hero Super Splendor XTEC flaunts LED headlamp with high intensity position lamp. The visor and rim tapes have been newly designed while the dual-tone stripes sum up the overall styling. The bike has been presented in three color trims namely Gloss Black, Candy Blazing Red and Matt Axis Grey.

As for features, it gets Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts and phone battery level. Furthermore, the motorcycle boasts of a full digital speedometer, low fuel indicator, integrated USB charger, side-stand engine cut off and Real Time Mileage Indicator (RTMI).

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “Hero MotoCorp has brought the finest range of cutting-edge, technologically advanced XTEC products in its portfolio of motorcycle and scooters and has created a distinct place for itself among riding enthusiasts in the country. And, with the introduction of the Super Splendor in XTEC avatar, we aim to redefine the experience in the 125cc segment. We are confident that the iconic Super Splendor in its new version is going to add to the growing appeal of our XTEC range of two-wheelers. With this product, we are presenting a whole package to our customers, that scores on connectivity, convenience and design.”

Mechanically, the all-new Hero Super Splendor XTEC is powered by a 125cc petrol engine which delivers maximum power output of 10.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and peak torque performance of 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It is claimed to return a mileage of 68 kmpl. Needless to state, the all-new Super Splendor XTEC features Hero’s i3S (idle stop - start system). Below is the all-new Hero Super Splendor XTEC variant-wise price:

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Drum - Rs 83,368

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Disc - Rs 87,268

