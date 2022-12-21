All-New Hero XPulse 200T 4Valve Launched at Rs 1.26 Lakh in India

Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-new XPulse 200T 4Valve at a sticker price of Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) in the Indian market. The bike is more powerful than before while equipped with additional features. Hero XPulse 200T 4Valve is available in three colours namely Sports Red, Matt Funk Lime Yellow and Matt Shield Gold.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition Launched at Rs 1.30 Lakh in India

Flaunting a neo-retro styling with bolder graphics, it gets full-LED headlamps with chrome ring and LED position lamps which is lowered by 20mm. Furthermore, it comes with tubetype retro pillion grab handle, colored visor, front fork sleeves, and colored cylinder head.

Some of the notable features in Hero XPulse 200T 4Valve are fully digital LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth and call alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, under seat USB charger, trip meter and service reminder, gear indicator and side-stand engine cut off. The braking duties are carried by 276 mm front and 220mm rear petal disc units.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp said, “XPulse has built a robust position among motorcycling enthusiasts in India, and we are certain that this trend will be further strengthened with the launch of the new Hero XPulse 200T 4V. Offering a distinctive experience to riders, the Hero XPulse 200T 4V truly comes in an all-new avatar, with its bold, youthful, and retro design elements. An embodiment of endless highways, and the dream of freedom, the new motorcycle is engineered to deliver an unmatched touring experience with utmost comfort and performance.”

There are 37mm front forks and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock suspension at the rear. Mechanically, the XPulse 200T 4Valve is powered by a BS-VI 200cc 4 Valve oil cooled engine which generates top power of 19 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 17.3 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Hero claims that it has re-tuned the power-torque curve and transmission ratio for better performance. In fact, the bike gets 6 percent more power and 5 percent extra torque.

Read all the Latest Auto News here