Home » News » Auto » 2023 Honda Activa H-Smart Launch in India, Price Begins at Rs 74,536
1-MIN READ

2023 Honda Activa H-Smart Launch in India, Price Begins at Rs 74,536

By: Auto Desk

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 13:06 IST

New Delhi, India

All-New Honda Activa H-Smart (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

All-New Honda Activa H-Smart (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

The all-new Honda Activa H-Smart is packed with a plethora of smart features

Honda 2-Wheelers India has launched the Activa H-Smart at a starting price of RS 74,356 (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the country. It comes in three variants namely Standard, Deluxe and Smart Key with Alloy Wheels. Introduced with the globally acclaimed Honda Smart Key, the 2023 Honda Activa Smart gets features like Smart unlock, Smart Find, Smart Start, Smart Safe and Engine Start/Stop Switch.

The 2023 Honda Activa Smart also boasts of a unique double lid fuel opening system to access the 18-litres underseat storage alongside the ‘Lock Mod’ with 5 in 1 lock function. It flaunts a DC LED headlamp with a Passing Switch to adjust high beam/low beam and passing signal from one single switch.

first published:January 23, 2023, 12:49 IST
last updated:January 23, 2023, 13:06 IST
