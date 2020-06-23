All-New Honda City Production Starts in Greater Noida Plant in Uttar Pradesh

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has commenced the production of the 5th Generation Honda City in India. The car is being manufactured at its Greater Noida plant in Uttar-Pradesh. The company’s plant had resumed manufacturing operations from mid-June following all government regulations and company’s safety protocols for COVID-19 prevention. The launch of the 5th Generation City is scheduled in July 2020.

Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “We are delighted to begin the Production of 5th Generation Honda City which will be launched next month. The aspirational sedan comes with a rich legacy of over 22 years across four generations and has been synonymous with Honda brand in India. The excitement and anticipation around the 5th Generation City in the pre-launch phase has been extremely encouraging despite the currently prevailing market challenges.”

The new-gen City comes with a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC engine with VTC in Petrol version and refined 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine, both compliant with BS-6 emission norms. The new City is India’s First Connected Car with Alexa remote capability and is equipped with Next Generation Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit. The newly designed platform is claimed by the company to be light-weight with high rigidity and collision safety structure offers advanced safety. The new model comes loaded with segment-first features like Full LED headlamps, Z- Shaped wrap-around LED Tail lamp, 17.7 cm HD full-color TFT meter with G-meter, LaneWatch camera, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA) and many more.