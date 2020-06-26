All-New Honda City Sedan Pre-Bookings Commence in India, Launch in Mid-July

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has commenced pre-launch bookings for the all-new 5th-generation Honda City. Customers can book the car through Honda's online sales platform "Honda from Home", alongside HCIL authorized dealership network across the country. The City in its 5th Generation avatar is scheduled to be launched in mid-July.

The 5th Generation model is powered by an all-new 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC engine with VTC in Petrol and refined 1.5-litre i-DTEC engine in Diesel which are both compliant with BS-6 emission norms.

The new City comes with Alexa remote capability and is equipped with Next Generation Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit (TCU). The newly designed platform with enhanced light-weight, high rigidity and collision safety structure offers advanced safety, equivalent to ASEAN N-CAP 5-star rating.

The car comes loaded with features that are segment-first such as Full LED headlamps, Z- Shaped wrap-around LED Tail lamp, 17.7 cm HD full-colour TFT meter with G-meter, LaneWatch camera, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA) and many more.

It also offers advanced equipment such as 20.3 cm Advanced Touchscreen Display Audio, Seamless Smartphone Connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Weblink, One-Touch Electric Sunroof among others.

Speaking about the all-new Honda City, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Honda City has re-invented itself with each generation according to our customers’ needs and aspirations. Our customers have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the all-new 5th Generation Honda City. Keeping up with their enthusiasm and constant love for the model, we are delighted to announce the opening of pre-launch bookings for the all-new Honda City, which will go on sale from next month. The all-new model has been developed with an aim to build on City’s indisputable legacy and popularity with a promise of delivering supremacy to our esteemed customers. We are hopeful that the all-new City will receive as much love from our customers as its previous generations.”