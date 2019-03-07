All-New Honda Civic Launched in India for Rs 17.69 Lakh, Receives 1100 Bookings

Honda Civic Cabin. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla)

Honda Cars India has finally launched one of the most iconic cars to come out of the Japanese automaker's stable – the Civic. Honda has priced the Civic at Rs 17.69 Lakh (ex-showroom, India) and there are 3 variants to choose from in the petrol version and 2 in the diesel version. The top spec model is priced at Rs 22.29 Lakh (ex-showroom, India). Honda says that the Civic has already received 1100 bookings in 2 weeks. Check our review here -While India got the 8th generation Civic with a 1.8-litre petrol engine and was pulled from the domestic market soon after, Honda has now launched the 10th generation Civic in the Indian market, with a lot of new features, a new engine and modern styling. Honda has already started accepting bookings for an amount of Rs 51,000 at all Honda dealerships in India.The top-end variant of the new Civic boast of features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also get a smart entry, dual-zone auto climate control, 8-way adjustable driver seat, electronic parking brake and a multi-angle rearview camera. As far as safety is concerned, the new Civic sedan get features like ABS with EBD, traction control, dual front airbags and curtain airbags, vehicle stability assist, Honda Lane Watch and ISOFIX child seat anchor.Honda is offering a 1.8-litre petrol engine with only a CVT gearbox and a 6-speed manual gearbox is offered in the 1.6-litre diesel engine. The difference between petrol and diesel Civic is more than 10 kmpl, with the former delivering 16.5 kmpl mileage. The petrol engine will produce a peak power of 141 ps and a 174 nm of torque. The more fuel-efficient diesel will produce a 120 ps and 300 nm of torque.The Honda Civic will go up against the likes of the Skoda Octavia, Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla Altis. If we talk about fuel efficiency, only Honda Amaze delivers more mileage (27+ kmpl) than the Civic in India. Honda City has less mileage than the Honda Civic. Currently Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Swift are the best mileage cars in India with 28.4 kmpl fuel efficiency figure.