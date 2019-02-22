English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All-New Honda Civic Production Begins in India, Launch on March 7
The all-new 10th generation of the Honda Civic is being manufactured at Honda Car India's Greater Noida plant.
New 2019 Honda Civic. (Photo: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has commenced the production of its much-awaited All-New 10th Generation Honda Civic. The car is being manufactured at HCIL’s Greater Noida plant.
Commenting on the start of production, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “We are delighted to begin the production of All New Civic which will be launched on Mar 7. Since this has been a highly anticipated launch in India, we are receiving an outstanding response during the pre-launch phase. In just 7 days, we have exceeded our expected 3-week pre-booking numbers which are a testament to the excitement the iconic Honda Civic has generated amongst customers.”
Civic is one of Honda’s longest running automotive nameplate. It is currently the largest selling model from Honda globally. With the launch of the new Civic, scheduled on 7th March 2019, HCIL will complete its premium sedan lineup in India.
In its 10th generation avatar, the all-new Honda Civic boasts a youthful, premium and sporty new style with a new silhouette and sleek profile that characterizes the Honda Civic. The Civic will be launched in both petrol and diesel powertrains. This includes the 1.8L i-VTEC Petrol engine that will come along with a CVT gearbox and a 1.6L i-DTEC turbocharged engine that will be offered along with a-6 speed manual Transmission, claiming a fuel efficiency of 26.8 km/l.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
