All-New Honda CR-V Test Drive Review - SUV For The Urban Indian

India is a land of SUVs and in the last decade alone, the love for SUVs, especially for compact SUVs has grown manifold. Honda CR-V was among the first premium SUVs to launch in India, and did extremely well in terms of building brand image and selling good numbers. But somewhere down the line, people started buying either the big diesel guzzlers or compact SUVs and were not interested in a 5-seater gasoline powered SUV anymore. However, after many attempts to revive the SUV, Honda is making yet another attempt, this time with the all-new 5th-generation CR-V, that has many India specific features. We recently drove the SUV in Jaipur and here’s what we think about the vehicle in our Honda CR-V Test Drive Review!1. Urban Design Language2. Premium Cabin Design3. Electronic Gear Selector4. 5+2 Seating Arrangement5. Practicality6. Mileage1. Underpowered Engines2. Cramped 3rd Row Seating3. Manually adjustable passenger seatThe Honda CRV’s exterior is designed to give it a sporty and urban look, unlike the usual notion associated with the SUVs and has an ideal size for a city SUV. Upfront is a big chrome grille flanked by sharp headlights and wing-shaped LED DRL giving it an aggressive look. The body lines and horizontal fog lamps also add to the flare. Move to the side and you see chrome window lining, chrome body line and eye catching alloy wheels. At the rear is the large angular L shaped tail lights, somewhat similar to a Volvo and an overtly square design language. Overall, the Honda CR-V is eye catching and gels well with the urban landscape.Honda CR-V’s cabin has a lot of things going its way, starting from the variety of materials used for the cabin design, be it the piano black finish or the wood line bifurcating the dashboard with the lower half. The CR-V is rich in features and has a panoramic sunroof, a rear overhead cooling system for 2nd and 3rd row passengers, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Smart Entry with push button Start/Stop and many more such features.SUVs are all about practicality and Honda has intelligently used the spaces inside the cabin. Take for instance the front arm support that can be arranged in many ways to store your stuff. Also, the boot has a lot of small compartments that can be managed according to your luggage. The boot itself is wide and the 3rd row seat can be folded flat to increase the cargo space. However, the 3rd row is cramped and suitable for kids at best. But you have to keep in mind that Honda CR-V has never been made available with the 3rd row seating in India, and not many premium SUVs offer a 3rd row seat.For us, the standout features in the CR-V’s cabin would be the digital instrument console, and the switch type electronic gear selector.Like the 7 seats, it is the first time that Honda is adding a diesel engine to the CR-V, which is a 1.6-litre i-DTEC Diesel TURBO engine developed under Earth Dreams Technology and produces 120PS at 4,000rpm and peak torque of 300Nm at 2,000rpm. The engine is mated to a new 9-Speed Automatic Transmission. There’s also a 2.0-litre i-VTEC petrol engine with an output of 155 PS at 6500 rpm, and 189Nm at 4,300 rpm. The petrol unit is mated to a CVT transmission with regular gear lever. On paper both the engines have lower output as compared to many rival products, but they feel adequate enough of city driving.We are not a big fan of the CVT gearbox in the petrol engine, as it feels a bit stretched, but the 9-speed auto in diesel engine has longer gear ratios meaning you enjoy it while driving. The CR-V also has a Real Time AWD and the ride quality is superior, meaning it can absorb most of the crevices and bumps. The steering is balanced and at no point you feel like driving an SUV. Other highlights of the CR-V is negligible body roll and low NVH levels. It also has a Ground clearance of 208 mm for the 4WD version and 198 mm for 2WD version.In terms of the safety, the Honda CR-V is loaded to the brim and has functions like Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Motion-Adaptive Electric Power Steering (EPS), Traction Control, a 4-channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist and a new Electric Brake Booster (EBB), Automatic Brake Hold and Hill Start Assist, Driving Attention Monitor that alerts the driver for reduced attention and more such safety features.For the first time in last 15 years, Honda is offering many India specific elements in the new CR-V. It now gets 7 seats to confront full grown SUVs like the Ford Endeavor and Toyota Fortuner and also has a diesel engine for the first time in India. It also gets a plush cabin and premium exterior design. Basically the new Honda CR-V is everything that the previous generations were not, and is a perfect premium SUV for the urban India. If Honda manages to competitively price the CR-V, it’s just a matter of time before it clicks with the buyers again.