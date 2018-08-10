English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
All-New Honda Midsize SUV Being Road Tested, Could be Called Honda Passport
Honda's midsize SUV would be designed to slot in between the incredibly popular CR-V and the larger Pilot.
The new model is likely to borrow heavily from the 2019 Honda Pilot , seen here. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
News of a new generation of a well-known vehicle always gets plenty of attention, especially a completely new SUV nameplate. Honda fans will be excited to hear an all-new Honda SUV has been seen out and about on public roads, undergoing testing.
Rumours have been circulating for a while that Honda is working on a completely new midsize SUV, designed to slot into its range in between the incredibly popular CR-V and the larger Pilot. That would put it right up against the likes of the Ford Edge, Nissan Murano and Chevrolet's upcoming Blazer.
Honda hasn't even confirmed the existence of the vehicle, let alone a potential name. But it's long been suggested a new Honda SUV would be called the Passport, resurrecting the name of the Isuzu-based SUV produced during the 1990s.
The images being circulated of the heavily-camouflaged vehicle appear to confirm the segment it will be competing in. Though shorter in length, it looks to be more in line with the styling of the Pilot than the smaller CR-V. It's possible a third row of seating could be squeezed in, but as competitors in that range seem to be shunning third rows, it's probably unlikely, especially since Honda already has the three-row Pilot in its portfolio.
From unofficial images floating around the internet, there seems to be more than a passing resemblance to the Pilot, both inside and outside the test car. At one point it was believed Honda would simply put out a shorter version of the Pilot, but though this will undoubtedly share a lot of components and styling cues from the Pilot, it will be an entirely new model in its own right.
Also Watch
Rumours have been circulating for a while that Honda is working on a completely new midsize SUV, designed to slot into its range in between the incredibly popular CR-V and the larger Pilot. That would put it right up against the likes of the Ford Edge, Nissan Murano and Chevrolet's upcoming Blazer.
Honda hasn't even confirmed the existence of the vehicle, let alone a potential name. But it's long been suggested a new Honda SUV would be called the Passport, resurrecting the name of the Isuzu-based SUV produced during the 1990s.
The images being circulated of the heavily-camouflaged vehicle appear to confirm the segment it will be competing in. Though shorter in length, it looks to be more in line with the styling of the Pilot than the smaller CR-V. It's possible a third row of seating could be squeezed in, but as competitors in that range seem to be shunning third rows, it's probably unlikely, especially since Honda already has the three-row Pilot in its portfolio.
From unofficial images floating around the internet, there seems to be more than a passing resemblance to the Pilot, both inside and outside the test car. At one point it was believed Honda would simply put out a shorter version of the Pilot, but though this will undoubtedly share a lot of components and styling cues from the Pilot, it will be an entirely new model in its own right.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Manmarziyaan: F For Fyaar, First Song of Abhishek Bachchan-Starrer Out; Check It Out
- Ranveer Singh Protects Female Fans From Unruly Crowd, See the Hero in Action
- Android 9 Pie Review: Artificially Intelligent And More Secure
- Risky Strategy Brings Fortnite to Galaxy Note 9 And Samsung Phones, While Other Android Users Wait
- All Dog Lovers in India, This is What You Should Know about Keeping Pets and Feeding Strays
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...